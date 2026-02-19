The Will of the People Prevails: Citizen-Led, Cross-Partisan Effort Delivers Major Win for Wisconsin Moms

Madison, WI, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin citizens, as part of their participation in the cross-partisan Builders Movement, have spent years organizing across the aisle, and today their unlikely collaboration has resulted in the passage of broadly supported legislation related to maternal healthcare. Republicans and Democrats alike are celebrating the near unanimous passage of a bill that will extend Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers from 60 days to 12 months after childbirth.

“At a time when many Americans feel disillusioned about politics, this bill’s passage is a powerful reminder that citizens’ voices still matter—and that sustained, cross-partisan civic engagement can lead to meaningful change,” says Ashley Phillips, who leads Builders’ Citizen Solutions program.

The citizens who contributed to this legislative victory first met in 2023 as part of a Builders civic experiment. They were tasked with discussing polarizing issues such as abortion and family well-being and, despite their vast political and ideological differences, they found common ground. Together, they developed five policy proposals to help Wisconsin’s families thrive, including the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage. To ensure their fellow citizens agreed, they put the proposal out for public feedback, and 73% of respondents across nearly every county in the state voiced approval.

Citizens then brought the proposal to the legislature, where it already had bipartisan momentum (in 2025, the Senate bill passed 32-1). Despite that momentum, the Assembly bill was continually held back from a vote due to political gatekeeping that ignored the will of the people and their elected leaders (at the time, roughly three-quarters of Assembly members supported it). The citizens doubled down on their advocacy, meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol and publicly speaking out via the news and social media. These actions ultimately contributed to the bill’s passage. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is expected to sign it into law.

Ali Muldrow, a progressive from Madison who helped lead the advocacy efforts, says, “I am so inspired by all of the people who have come together to ensure new moms have healthcare. This experience has renewed my sense of faith in what we can accomplish when people come together and stick together.”

Jake VandenPlas, a conservative from Sturgeon Bay, tirelessly worked alongside Ali and many others who participated in the Citizen Solutions session. He says, “The resistance to this bill – which was popular inside and outside of the Capitol – started damaging people’s faith in government. Its passage gives me hope that our legislators are finally listening.”

In addition to Wisconsin, Builders has run its Citizen Solutions program in two other states – Texas on healthcare and Tennessee on gun rights and safety. The nonprofit recently announced the establishment of a 501c4, Builders Bloc, to more forcefully advance citizen-led policy solutions.

To learn more, visit buildersmovement.org.

Builders Movement is a cross-partisan non-profit movement working to overcome “us vs. them” thinking and solve problems together. We help people build the mindset, skills, and relationships needed to become Builders—citizens equipped to create real, lasting solutions that reflect the will of the broad majority. Working across media, civics, and education, our goal is clear: leadership that’s accountable to the people, and a country where problem-solving—not one “side”—wins.

