Explore Tusayan Launches Tusayan Wildlife Pass to Inspire Wildlife Watching and Outdoor Trails Exploration

TUSAYAN, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore Tusayan has launched the Tusayan Wildlife Pass, a free digital, gamified experience powered by the technology company Bandwango. The pass invites visitors and locals to explore scenic trails in and around Tusayan while learning more about the area’s remarkable wildlife and natural landscapes. The pass encourages participants to check in at designated viewing spots, track their progress and earn points toward a monthly drawing for prizes.

Located just minutes from Grand Canyon National Park, Tusayan is a basecamp to some of northern Arizona’s most iconic scenery and wildlife. The Tusayan Wildlife Pass turns outdoor exploration into an interactive challenge, guiding participants to recommended areas for wildlife watching and encouraging them to take in the region at their own pace. From elk and mule deer to soaring California condors, the experience highlights the species that make the area a memorable destination for nature lovers, photographers, families and outdoor enthusiasts.

“The Tusayan Wildlife Pass is a new way to connect people with the landscapes, trail systems and wildlife that define our community,” said Clarinda Vail, Mayor of Tusayan. “Whether someone is visiting for the first time or has lived here for years, the pass offers a fun reason to explore beyond the usual routes, discover new trails, and appreciate the incredible variety of animals that call this region home. We’re excited to see participants share what they spot along the way and earn prizes.”

The pass also encourages visitors to document their adventures and share wildlife sightings. They can upload their photos to an online folder for a chance to have their photography featured on social media and other Tusayan materials. Participants are invited to also share photos on Instagram and Facebook by tagging @townoftusayanaz and using #ExploreTusayanWildlifePass.

The Tusayan Wildlife Pass is now available at https://explore.tusayan-az.gov/tusayan-wildlife-pass/

Additional details and access information will be available through Explore Tusayan. For travel planning resources, outdoor recreation ideas, and more information about the destination, visit Explore Tusayan’s website: https://explore.tusayan-az.gov/

For the latest announcements and exclusive insights, follow us on Instagram at @townoftusayanaz



