Imperial Provides Update on Red Chris 2025 Production and Production Guidance for 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company” or “Imperial”) (TSX:III) reports that 2025 metal production from Red Chris (100% basis) was 93,101,213 pounds of copper and 92,429 ounces of gold, up from 85,320,618 pounds of copper and 59,811 ounces of gold in 2024, on higher grades for both metals and higher recovery for gold. Red Chris exceeded its 2025 production guidance of 88 million pounds of copper and 86,000 ounces of gold for the calendar year 2025.

Imperial’s 30% share of Red Chris mine production for 2025 was 27,930,364 pounds of copper up from 25,596,185 pounds copper in 2024 and 27,729 ounces of gold up from 17,943 ounces gold in 2024.

The Red Chris feasibility study for a block cave expansion operation is advancing, as are permitting activities to support the underground project. Completion of the feasibility study and, subject to the study outcomes, joint venture approval are expected in the second half of 2026.

Newmont Mining Corporation’s guidance for Red Chris mine production (100%) is 60 – 66 million pounds of copper and 47,500 – 52,500 ounces of gold for the calendar year 2026. Both copper and gold production are expected to be lower in 2026 at Red Chris as the mining sequence provides for mining lower grade ore and stockpile processing during the year while stripping for the next open pit mining phase.

Steve Robertson, P.Geo., Imperial’s Vice President Corporate Development, has reviewed the production disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Imperial Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Steve Robertson| VP Corporate Development | 604.669.8959

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to statements regarding: expectations that the Red Chris mine feasibility study for a block cave expansion operation and permitting activities to support the underground project will continue to advance with completion of the feasibility study and joint venture approval (subject to the study outcomes) expected in the second half of 2026; guidance on production for the Red Chris mine; and expectations that production and ore grades for both gold and copper at the Red Chris mine will be lower due to the planned mining sequence, stockpile processing and stripping necessary to prepare the next open pit mining phase.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “is targeted”, “targets”, “outlook”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial’s current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in Imperial’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, and the Company’s current Annual Information Form, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial’s ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.