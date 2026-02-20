Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Friday, February 20, 2026, to discuss the results, with participation details included in this release. In addition, supplemental slides have been posted to the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.deepwater.com.

2025 KEY POINTS

Operating revenues were $3.965 billion, up 13% from $3.524 billion in 2024.

Revenue efficiency (1) was 96.5%, up from 94.5%.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $2.915 billion, $3.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.37 billion, up from $1.148 billion or 19%.

Cash flows from operations were $749 million, up $302 million or 68%.

Free cash flow was $626 million, up $433 million from $193 million.

Total principal amount of debt reduced to $5.686 billion, down $1.258 billion or 18%.

Total liquidity of $1.507 billion, including undrawn revolving credit facility.

Added $839 million in contract backlog(2) at a weighted average dayrate of $453,000.

“During 2025, we took significant strides to strengthen our capital structure, sustainably lowering costs, and ensuring we continue to deliver best in class service to our customers around the world,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Keelan Adamson. “At just shy of 98%, we delivered our best uptime performance on record while making significant progress in strengthening our balance sheet by retiring approximately $1.3 billion in debt principal and saving nearly $90 million in annualized interest expense.

“In 2026, Transocean achieves its 100th year as a company. As we proudly celebrate this centennial milestone, our primary objective will be to exceed our customers’ expectations by delivering safe, efficient, and reliable operations, thereby creating value for our shareholders.

“We believe that our recently announced definitive agreement to combine with Valaris is entirely consistent with these objectives. Customers and investors alike will benefit from the expanded fleet of best-in-class, high-specification rigs and strong pro forma cash flow which improves our financial flexibility, enables accelerated debt reduction, and continued investment in our people, assets, and technologies to enhance the delivery of our services.”

FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Years ended December 31, sequential 2025 2024 change (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Contract drilling revenues $ 3,965 $ 3,524 $ 441 Revenue efficiency 96.5 % 94.5 % Operating and maintenance expense $ 2,406 $ 2,199 $ (207 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (2,915 ) $ (512 ) $ (2,403 ) Basic loss per share $ (3.04 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (2.44 ) Diluted loss per share $ (3.04 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (2.28 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,370 $ 1,148 $ 222 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.6 % 32.5 % Adjusted net income (loss) $ 37 $ (54 ) $ 91 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.30

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $2.915 billion, $3.04 per diluted share.

Full year results included $2.952 billion, $3.08 per diluted share, net unfavorable items as follows:

$3.036 billion, $3.16 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets, net of tax; and

$99 million, $0.10 per diluted share, loss on conversion of debt to equity.

These are partially offset by:

$179 million, $0.18 per diluted share, discrete tax items; and

$4 million of other favorable items, net.

Excluding these net unfavorable items, Adjusted Net Income was $37 million, $0.04 per diluted share.

Total shares outstanding were 1.1 billion at December 31, 2025.

4Q25 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Three months ended Three months ended December 31, September 30, sequential December 31, year-over-year 2025 2025 change 2024 change (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Contract drilling revenues $ 1,043 $ 1,028 $ 15 $ 952 $ 91 Revenue efficiency 96.2 % 97.5 % 93.5 % Operating and maintenance expense $ 605 $ 584 $ (21 ) $ 579 $ (26 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 25 $ (1,923 ) $ 1,948 $ 7 $ 18 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (2.00 ) $ 2.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (2.00 ) $ 2.02 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.13 Adjusted EBITDA $ 385 $ 397 $ (12 ) $ 323 $ 62 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.8 % 38.7 % 33.9 % Adjusted net income $ 21 $ 62 $ (41 ) $ 27 $ (6 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.11

Net income attributable to controlling interest of $25 million, $0.02 per diluted share.

Cash provided by operating activities was $349 million, up 42% compared to prior quarter and was primarily related to working capital improvements.

Contract drilling revenues were $1.043 billion, up 1.5% compared to prior quarter, primarily related to improved rig utilization, partially offset by slightly lower revenue efficiency across the fleet.

Operating and maintenance expense was $605 million, up 3.6% compared to prior quarter, primarily related to four rigs undergoing recertifications or shipyard maintenance, partially offset by lower costs on rigs sold or classified as held for sale.

Interest expense was $132 million, excluding the effect of the bifurcated exchange feature of the 4.625% exchangeable bonds due 2029, down 6% compared to prior quarter, primarily due to our debt reduction efforts achieved in the fourth quarter.

Capital expenditures were $28 million.

The Effective Tax Rate(3) was 68.8%, up from (1.4)% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to losses on rig impairments in the prior quarter. Excluding discrete items, the Effective Tax Rate was 72.3% compared to 34.8% in the previous quarter. Cash taxes paid in the period were $18 million.

FLEET STATUS REPORT AND CONTRACT BACKLOG

We published our Fleet Status Report today. Since the October 2025 report, we added 10 new fixtures with an aggregate incremental backlog of approximately $610 million and a weighted average dayrate of $417,000 per day.



As of February 19, 2026, the total backlog is approximately $6.1 billion.

2026 FIRST QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

The following table includes guidance on key items for the first quarter and full year of 2026:

1Q26E FY26E (In millions, except percentages) Contract drilling revenues $ 1,020 – 1,050 $ 3,800 – 3,950 Revenue efficiency, fleet wide (1) 96.50% 96.50% Selected costs and expenses Operating and maintenance expense $ 605 – 625 $ 2,250 – 2,375 General and administrative $ 40 – 50 $ 170 – 180 Interest expense $ 125 $ 480 Interest income $ (5) – (10) $ (30) – (35) Capital expenditures $ 35 – 45 $ 130 Cash taxes $ 15 $ 85 – 90 Total liquidity not provided $ 1,600 – 1,700

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Transocean plans to host a conference call at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Friday, February 20, 2026, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 785-424-1619 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and refer to conference code 788952.

The call will be webcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the call will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on Friday, February 20, 2026. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 402-220-6068, passcode 788952. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

ABOUT TRANSOCEAN

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater drillships and seven harsh environment semisubmersibles.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

NOTES

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” Contract backlog is defined as the maximum contractual operating dayrate multiplied by the number of days remaining in the firm contract period, including certain performance-based provisions for which achievement is probable, excluding provisions for mobilization, demobilization, contract preparation, other incentive provisions or reimbursement revenues, which are not expected to be material to our contract drilling revenues. The contract backlog represents the maximum contract drilling revenues that can be earned considering the reported operating dayrate in effect during the firm contract period. Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,965 $ 3,524 $ 2,832 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 2,406 2,199 1,986 Depreciation and amortization 659 739 744 General and administrative 195 214 187 3,260 3,152 2,917 Loss on impairment of assets (3,049 ) (772 ) (57 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 7 (17 ) (183 ) Operating loss (2,337 ) (417 ) (325 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 40 50 52 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (555 ) (362 ) (646 ) Gain (loss) on retirement of debt 3 161 (31 ) Other, net (99 ) 45 9 (611 ) (106 ) (616 ) Loss before income taxes (2,948 ) (523 ) (941 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (33 ) (11 ) 13 Net loss (2,915 ) (512 ) (954 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (2,915 ) $ (512 ) $ (954 ) Loss per share Basic $ (3.04 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.24 ) Diluted $ (3.04 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 960 850 768 Diluted 960 925 768













TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 620 $ 560 Accounts receivable, net 540 564 Materials and supplies, net 378 439 Assets held for sale 24 343 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 377 381 Other current assets 142 165 Total current assets 2,081 2,452 Property and equipment 17,451 22,417 Less accumulated depreciation (4,874 ) (6,586 ) Property and equipment, net 12,577 15,831 Deferred tax assets, net 61 45 Other assets 923 1,043 Total assets $ 15,642 $ 19,371 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 242 $ 255 Accrued income taxes 22 31 Debt due within one year 445 686 Other current liabilities 627 691 Total current liabilities 1,336 1,663 Long-term debt 5,212 6,195 Deferred tax liabilities, net 404 499 Other long-term liabilities 582 729 Total long-term liabilities 6,198 7,423 Commitments and contingencies Shares, $0.10 par value, 1,204,009,681 authorized, 141,262,093 conditionally authorized, 1,204,009,681 issued and 1,101,528,481 outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 1,057,879,029 authorized, 141,262,093 conditionally authorized, 940,828,901 issued and 875,830,772 outstanding at December 31, 2024 110 87 Additional paid-in capital 15,604 14,880 Accumulated deficit (7,460 ) (4,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146 ) (138 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 8,108 10,284 Noncontrolling interest — 1 Total equity 8,108 10,285 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,642 $ 19,371













TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,915 ) $ (512 ) $ (954 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of contract intangible asset — 4 52 Depreciation and amortization 659 739 744 Share-based compensation expense 35 47 40 Loss on impairment of assets 3,049 772 57 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7 ) 17 183 Amortization of debt-related balances, net 48 53 51 (Gain) loss on adjustment to bifurcated compound exchange feature (10 ) (214 ) 127 (Gain) loss on retirement of debt (3 ) (161 ) 31 Loss on conversion of debt to equity 99 — 27 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliate — 5 5 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (111 ) (42 ) 18 Other, net 14 (19 ) (1 ) Changes in contract liabilities, net (170 ) 45 70 Changes in deferred costs, net 86 (2 ) (190 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (25 ) (285 ) (96 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 749 447 164 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (123 ) (254 ) (427 ) Investment in loans to unconsolidated affiliates — (3 ) (3 ) Investment in equity of unconsolidated affiliates — — (10 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net of costs to sell 84 101 10 Proceeds from disposal of equity investment in unconsolidated affiliate 6 — — Cash acquired in acquisition of unconsolidated affiliates — 5 7 Net cash used in investing activities (33 ) (151 ) (423 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (1,556 ) (2,103 ) (1,717 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issue costs 492 1,770 1,983 Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of issue costs 421 — — Other, net (17 ) (17 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (660 ) (350 ) 263 Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 56 (54 ) 4 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 941 995 991 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 997 $ 941 $ 995





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2025 2025 2024 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 724 $ 696 $ 675 Harsh environment floaters 319 332 277 Total contract drilling revenues $ 1,043 $ 1,028 $ 952





Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2025 2025 2024 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 466,000 $ 460,200 $ 428,200 Harsh environment floaters 449,800 467,100 452,600 Total fleet average daily revenue $ 461,300 $ 462,300 $ 434,700





Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Revenue Efficiency (2) 2025 2025 2024 Ultra-deepwater floaters 95.7 % 96.2 % 92.0 % Harsh environment floaters 97.2 % 100.8 % 97.6 % Total fleet average revenue efficiency 96.2 % 97.5 % 93.5 %





Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Utilization (3) 2025 2025 2024 Ultra-deepwater floaters 82.1 % 71.0 % 64.3 % Harsh environment floaters 96.6 % 90.6 % 75.0 % Total fleet average rig utilization 85.8 % 76.0 % 66.8 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a day for which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after operations commence. (2) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual operating revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding revenues for incentive provisions, reimbursements and contract terminations. (3) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (in millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/25 12/31/25 09/30/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (2,915 ) $ 25 $ (2,940 ) $ (1,923 ) $ (1,017 ) $ (938 ) $ (79 ) Restructuring costs 3 — 3 3 — — — Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax 3,036 — 3,036 1,908 1,128 1,128 — Gain on disposal of assets, net (4 ) (4 ) — — — — — Loss on conversion of debt to equity 99 — 99 75 24 24 — Gain on retirement of debt (3 ) (3 ) — — — — — Discrete tax items (179 ) 3 (182 ) (1 ) (181 ) (195 ) 14 Net income (loss), as adjusted $ 37 $ 21 $ 16 $ 62 $ (46 ) $ 19 $ (65 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (3.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (3.23 ) $ (2.00 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (0.11 ) Restructuring costs — — — — — — — Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax 3.16 — 3.34 1.98 1.27 1.27 — Gain on disposal of assets, net — — — — — — — Loss on conversion of debt to equity 0.10 — 0.11 0.08 0.03 0.03 — Gain on retirement of debt — — — — — — — Discrete tax items (0.18 ) — (0.20 ) — (0.20 ) (0.22 ) 0.01 Dilutive effect, 4.625% exchangeable bonds due December 2029 — — (0.03 ) — (0.05 ) (0.02 ) — Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ — $ (0.10 ) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/24 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (512 ) $ 7 $ (519 ) $ (494 ) $ (25 ) $ (123 ) $ 98 Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax 755 — 755 617 138 138 — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 5 — 5 — 5 4 1 Gain on retirement of debt (161 ) — (161 ) (21 ) (140 ) (140 ) — Discrete tax items (141 ) 20 (161 ) (38 ) (123 ) (2 ) (121 ) Net income (loss), as adjusted $ (54 ) $ 27 $ (81 ) $ 64 $ (145 ) $ (123 ) $ (22 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (0.76 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.11 Loss on impairment of assets, net of tax 0.82 — 0.82 0.64 0.17 0.17 — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 0.01 — 0.01 — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (0.18 ) — (0.18 ) (0.02 ) (0.17 ) (0.17 ) — Discrete tax items (0.15 ) 0.02 (0.18 ) (0.04 ) (0.15 ) — (0.14 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ — $ (0.18 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.03 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (in millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/25 12/31/25 09/30/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,965 $ 1,043 $ 2,922 $ 1,028 $ 1,894 $ 988 $ 906 Net income (loss) $ (2,915 ) $ 25 $ (2,940 ) $ (1,923 ) $ (1,017 ) $ (938 ) $ (79 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 515 163 352 142 210 102 108 Income tax expense (benefit) (33 ) 57 (90 ) 26 (116 ) (155 ) 39 Depreciation and amortization 659 147 512 161 351 175 176 EBITDA (1,774 ) 392 (2,166 ) (1,594 ) (572 ) (816 ) 244 Restructuring costs 3 — 3 3 — — — Loss on impairment of assets 3,049 — 3,049 1,913 1,136 1,136 — Gain on disposal of assets, net (4 ) (4 ) — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt (3 ) (3 ) — — — — — Loss on conversion of debt to equity 99 — 99 75 24 24 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,370 $ 385 $ 985 $ 397 $ 588 $ 344 $ 244 Profit (loss) margin (73.5 ) % 2.4 % (100.6 ) % (187.0 ) % (53.7 ) % (94.9 ) % (8.7 ) % EBITDA margin (44.8 ) % 37.5 % (74.1 ) % (154.9 ) % (30.2 ) % (82.5 ) % 26.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.6 % 36.8 % 33.8 % 38.7 % 31.1 % 34.9 % 26.9 % YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/24 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,524 $ 952 $ 2,572 $ 948 $ 1,624 $ 861 $ 763 Contract intangible asset amortization 4 — 4 — 4 — 4 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,528 $ 952 $ 2,576 $ 948 $ 1,628 $ 861 $ 767 Net income (loss) $ (512 ) $ 7 $ (519 ) $ (494 ) $ (25 ) $ (123 ) $ 98 Interest expense, net of interest income 312 81 231 69 162 60 102 Income tax expense (benefit) (11 ) 55 (66 ) (31 ) (35 ) 156 (191 ) Depreciation and amortization 739 180 559 190 369 184 185 Contract intangible asset amortization 4 — 4 — 4 — 4 EBITDA 532 323 209 (266 ) 475 277 198 Loss on impairment of assets 772 — 772 629 143 143 — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 5 — 5 — 5 4 1 Gain on retirement of debt (161 ) — (161 ) (21 ) (140 ) (140 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,148 $ 323 $ 825 $ 342 $ 483 $ 284 $ 199 Profit (loss) margin (14.5 ) % 0.7 % (20.2 ) % (52.0 ) % (1.5 ) % (14.3 ) % 12.9 % EBITDA margin 15.1 % 33.9 % 8.1 % (28.1 ) % 29.2 % 32.2 % 25.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.5 % 33.9 % 32.0 % 36.0 % 29.7 % 33.0 % 26.0 %





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS (in millions, except tax rates) Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 82 $ (1,897 ) $ 62 $ (2,948 ) $ (523 ) Restructuring costs — 3 — 3 — Loss on impairment of assets — 1,913 — 3,049 772 Gain on disposal of assets, net (4 ) — — (4 ) — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — — 5 Loss on conversion of debt to equity — 75 — 99 — Gain on retirement of debt (3 ) — — (3 ) (161 ) Adjusted income before income taxes $ 75 $ 94 $ 62 $ 196 $ 93 Income tax expense (benefit) $ 57 $ 26 $ 55 $ (33 ) $ (11 ) Restructuring costs — — — — — Loss on impairment of assets — 5 — 13 17 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates — — — — — Loss on conversion of debt to equity — — — — — Gain on retirement of debt — — — — — Changes in estimates (1) (3 ) 1 (20 ) 179 141 Adjusted income tax expense $ 54 $ 32 $ 35 $ 159 $ 147 Effective Tax Rate (2) 68.8 % (1.4 ) % 89.0 % 1.1 % 2.2 % Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (3) 72.3 % 34.8 % 56.7 % 81.2 % 159.1 % (1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws, operational changes and rig movements that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities. (2) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense or benefit divided by income or loss before income taxes. (3) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense or benefit, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income or loss before income taxes, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS FREE CASH FLOW AND LEVERED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/25 12/31/25 09/30/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 Cash provided by operating activities $ 749 $ 349 $ 400 $ 246 $ 154 $ 128 $ 26 Capital expenditures (123 ) (28 ) (95 ) (11 ) (84 ) (24 ) (60 ) Free Cash Flow 626 321 305 235 70 104 (34 ) Debt repayments (1,556 ) (1,106 ) (450 ) (210 ) (240 ) (30 ) (210 ) Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds 492 492 — — — — — Levered Free Cash Flow $ (438 ) $ (293 ) $ (145 ) $ 25 $ (170 ) $ 74 $ (244 ) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/24 12/31/24 09/30/24 09/30/24 06/30/24 06/30/24 03/31/24 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 447 $ 206 $ 241 $ 194 $ 47 $ 133 $ (86 ) Capital expenditures (254 ) (29 ) (225 ) (58 ) (167 ) (84 ) (83 ) Free Cash Flow 193 177 16 136 (120 ) 49 (169 ) Debt repayments (2,103 ) (30 ) (2,073 ) (258 ) (1,815 ) (1,664 ) (151 ) Debt repayments, paid from debt proceeds 1,748 — 1,748 99 1,649 1,649 — Levered Free Cash Flow $ (162 ) $ 147 $ (309 ) $ (23 ) $ (286 ) $ 34 $ (320 )



