hey balu, a premier online retailer exclusively dedicated to personalized pet gifts, Expands U.S.-Printed Collection and Formalizes Nationwide Availability of Custom Keepsakes

DOVER, DE, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hey balu, a premier online retailer exclusively dedicated to personalized pet gifts, headquartered in Dover, Delaware, announced the expansion of its U.S.-printed collection of custom-designed pet apparel and home décor. The company confirmed that the expanded lineup is now available nationwide and reinforces its continued focus on made-to-order production and domestic manufacturing standards within the personalized pet sector.

The announcement formalizes the broader release of additional designs and formats across hey balu’s established product categories, which include hoodies, sweaters, blankets, and wall art created from customer-submitted dog and cat photographs. As a brand operating exclusively within the personalized pet gifts niche, hey balu’s entire catalog is dedicated to pet-themed products rather than general gift merchandise.

Expansion of Exclusive Pet Product Line

According to the company, the expanded collection increases the number of available layout options and design formats while maintaining its individualized, made-to-order production model. Each item is created separately using photographs and text provided by customers during the online ordering process.

“The expansion reflects our continued commitment to individualized production within the personalized pet space,” Niklas Mallmann, a company spokesperson said. “Every product begins with a customer’s own pet image, and each order is manufactured individually rather than drawn from pre-printed inventory.”

Among the items included in the collection are the “Pet Heartbeat” Hoodie, which integrates a pet image with a minimalist line graphic; the “Royal” Dog Poster, designed in a formal portrait style; and the “Portrait” Blanket, featuring large-format printed pet imagery. The company confirmed that these items are part of its core, pet-exclusive catalog while additional variations and layout formats have now been introduced.

The expansion does not represent a diversification into new industries or general gift categories. Instead, it reflects a deepening of hey balu’s singular focus on personalized pet gifts, a segment in which the company operates exclusively.

Emphasis on Domestic Printing

A central component of the announcement is hey balu’s continued reliance on U.S.-based printing facilities. The company stated that all products in its personalized pet collection are printed within the United States, enabling structured production workflows and standardized fulfillment processes for domestic customers.

“Maintaining domestic printing is a structural element of our operations,” the spokesperson said. “It allows us to manage production processes in alignment with our established quality and fulfillment standards across all personalized pet products.”

Industry analysts have observed that domestic manufacturing remains an important consideration for many U.S. e-commerce consumers. Within the personalized goods segment, where each order differs in design and formatting, centralized production processes can contribute to operational consistency.

hey balu confirmed that no changes have been made to its direct-to-consumer distribution model. Orders continue to be placed exclusively through the company’s website and shipped to customers throughout the United States.

Market Context and Consumer Trends

The expansion occurs amid sustained growth in the U.S. pet industry. Data from the American Pet Products Association indicates that total pet industry expenditures reached $136.8 billion in 2022. Consumer behavior research continues to highlight the trend of pet humanization, particularly among younger demographics who view pets as integral members of the household.

While hey balu does not publish internal projections, the company acknowledged that ongoing demand for customized pet merchandise influenced its decision to broaden available design formats within its exclusive pet-focused catalog.

“Personalization continues to shape purchasing decisions in the pet category,” the spokesperson stated. “Our expansion was structured to accommodate that interest while preserving our operational standards and our exclusive dedication to personalized pet gifts.”

The company clarified that the announcement does not involve third-party collaborations, unrelated product introductions, or category diversification. hey balu remains exclusively focused on personalized pet apparel and décor, refining and scaling only its existing pet-centered offerings.

Structured Customization Process

Customers using the hey balu platform begin by uploading a pet photograph and selecting a product type. The system then generates a digital layout preview prior to final confirmation. Images are formatted according to the technical specifications of the selected garment or material before entering the printing stage.

The customization process is automated and standardized within defined technical parameters prior to production.

“We have standardized the workflow from upload to print,” the spokesperson said. “The objective is consistency across different materials, whether the image is printed on apparel or transferred onto fabric used for blankets.”

The expanded lineup introduces additional layout configurations within apparel and wall décor categories. However, hey balu confirmed that its core operational structure, individualized production, U.S.-based printing, and direct-to-consumer shipment, remains unchanged.

Continued Focus on Personalized Pet Gifts

hey balu operates exclusively within the personalized pet gifts segment and does not offer non-pet-related merchandise. The company does not reference competitor comparisons in its announcement and stated that the expansion strictly concerns its own branded pet-focused product formats.

Through its social media presence under @heybalu_us, customers share completed personalized pet designs and product images. The company describes this engagement as community-driven and independent of its internal production structure.

“The announcement formalizes the availability of a broader range of custom pet formats,” the spokesperson said. “Our approach continues to center on creating individualized pet products derived from customer-submitted content.”

The expanded collection is currently accessible through the company’s website, where customers can initiate the personalization process.

About hey balu

hey balu is a U.S.-based online retailer exclusively dedicated to personalized pet gifts, headquartered in Dover, Delaware. The company specializes in custom-designed pet-themed apparel and home décor, including hoodies, sweaters, blankets, and wall art. Customers create individualized pet products by uploading photographs and adding pet names or text through the company’s online platform. All products are printed in the United States and distributed nationwide.

