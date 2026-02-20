PSFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Paysafe Limited Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by April 7, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PSFE) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Paysafe investments, you have until April 7, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 4, 2025 through November 12, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

On November 13, 2025, Paysafe released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing revenue and EPS estimates, explaining that the Company “had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused a several-million-dollar write-down.”

On the same date, the Company filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of September 30, 2025 on a Form 6-K with the SEC. The report revealed that the Company’s credit loss expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $13,220 “primarily [as] the result of a specific provision for expected charge backs related to an individual merchant in the Merchant Solutions segment.” The report further revealed write-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $9,924 “driven by the write off of irrecoverable amounts receivable in the Merchant Solutions segment.” On this news, the price of Paysafe shares declined by $2.80 per share, or approximately 27.6%, from $10.16 per share on November 12, 2025 to close at $7.36 on November 13, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

