ICLR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of ICON Public Limited Company (“ICON” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ICLR) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On February 12, 2026, ICON disclosed that its Audit Committee is conducting an investigation into certain accounting practices and internal controls, including revenue recognition practices during fiscal years 2023 through 2025. The Company stated that it expects to report one or more material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, has delayed the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, and has withdrawn its previously issued 2025 guidance. On this news, the price of ICON shares declined by $53.06 per share, or approximately 40%, from $133.14 per share on February 11, 2026 to close at $80.08 on February 11, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ICON securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

