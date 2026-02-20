UPDATE – AMN Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Quarterly revenue of $748 million;

GAAP loss of ($0.20)/share and adjusted EPS of $0.22

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.

Q4 2025 % Change

Q4 2024 Full Year

2025 % Change

Full Year

2024 Revenue $748.2 2% $2,730.4 (8%) Gross profit $195.1 (11%) $774.1 (16%) Net income (loss) ($7.7) nm ($95.7) nm Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.20) nm ($2.48) nm Adjusted diluted EPS* $0.22 (70%) $1.36 (59%) Adjusted EBITDA* $54.5 (27%) $234.5 (31%)



* See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

2025 & Recent Highlights

Fourth quarter 2025 financial results exceeded our expectations on better results from nurse and allied staffing, including revenue from a large labor disruption event.

Driven by increased winter orders and the excellent execution by the AMN team, travel nurse volume grew 5% sequentially, with international nurse also resuming sequential growth.

Our allied business experienced sequential growth for the quarter driven by strong performance by our schools business.

Our interim leadership and search businesses were also better than expected, resuming sequential revenue growth in the quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $76 million for the quarter and $269 million for the year.

We reduced debt by $75 million in the quarter, bringing the full-year debt reduction to $285 million.





“Over the past year we gained nurse and allied staffing market share, competing successfully in direct and vendor-neutral while broadening our solution set into our strategic MSP clients,” said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. “Our strategy to invest in people, processes and technology to more effectively serve the broader market is paying off as the industry shifts its focus to growth. AMN is well positioned as healthcare organizations seek innovative workforce solutions to enable volume growth amid cost and reimbursement pressures.

“Starting in the fourth quarter and continuing into the beginning of 2026, AMN has supported strategic clients in some unusually large labor disruption events to ensure they have continuity of care for their patients. Our efforts and investments in automation and leading technology have increased our fulfillment scalability, and our team has reached new highs in order fill rates for these events. I am extremely proud of how the entire AMN organization has risen to this unprecedented challenge, to manage the supply of thousands of healthcare professionals in these events while also maintaining high-quality service across all our clients.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $748 million, a 2% increase over prior year and 18% higher than prior quarter. We reported a net loss of ($8 million), or ($0.20) per diluted share. This is compared with net loss of ($188 million), or ($4.90) per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.22 compared with $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $491 million, higher by 8% year over year and 36% sequentially. We recorded labor disruption revenue of $124 million. Travel nurse revenue was down 9% year over year and up 6% sequentially. Allied division revenue declined 1% year over year and increased 3% versus prior quarter.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $170 million, down 2% year over year and down 5% sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was flat year over year, and was down 7% sequentially. Interim leadership revenue was down 8% year over year and up 4% sequentially. Search revenue was lower by 8% year over year and up 1% quarter over quarter.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $88 million reflecting a decrease of 18% year over year and 7% sequentially. Language services revenue was $70 million in the quarter, down 9% year over year and 7% compared with the prior quarter. Vendor management systems revenue was $16 million, 28% lower year over year and down 4% sequentially.

Consolidated gross margin was 26.1%, lower by 370 basis points year over year and lower by 300 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year decline in gross margin was primarily driven by lower margin in all three segments and unfavorable revenue mix. On a sequential basis, gross margin decreased due to lower margins in Nurse and Allied and Technology and Workforce Solutions and unfavorable revenue mix.

SG&A expenses were $152 million or 20.3% of revenue, compared with $159 million, or 21.6% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $139 million, or 21.8% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A costs was primarily due to cost-containment efforts. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven primarily by unfavorable professional liability actuarial adjustments, higher bad debt expenses, and higher labor disruption support costs.

Income from operations was $8 million compared with loss from operations of ($203 million) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $54 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 27%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.3%, lower by 290 basis points year over year and a decrease of 180 basis points sequentially.

Full Year 2025 Results

Full year 2025 consolidated revenue was $2.730 billion, an 8% decrease from prior year. Full year net loss was ($96 million), or ($2.48) per diluted share, compared with net loss of ($147 million), or ($3.85) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.36 compared with $3.31 in 2024.

Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue was $1.647 billion, a year-over-year decrease of 9%. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment recorded revenue of $696 million, 4% lower compared with the prior year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $387 million, 12% lower year over year.

Full year consolidated gross margin was 28.3% compared with 30.8% for the prior year. The drop in gross margin year over year is attributable to a lower gross margin in all segments.

Full year consolidated SG&A expenses were $593 million, representing 21.7% of revenue as compared to $632 million, representing 21.2% of revenue, for the prior year. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to reduced employee headcount and related expenses.

Full year loss from operations was ($55 million) compared with loss from operations of ($103 million) in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $234 million, a year-over-year decrease of 31%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.6%, 280 basis points lower year over year.

At December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $34 million. Cash flow from operations was $76 million for the quarter and $269 million for the full year. Capital expenditures were $8 million in the quarter and $36 million for the year. The Company ended the year with total debt outstanding of $775 million, including a revolving credit balance of $25 million, and a net leverage ratio of 3.3 to 1. The Company reduced its revolver balance by $185 million and total debt by $285 million in 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Outlook

Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $1.225 – $1.240 billion Gross margin 23.5% – 24.0% SG&A as percentage of revenue 14.5% – 15.0% Operating margin 5.9% – 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7% – 10.2%



*Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below.

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2026 is projected to be 78-80% higher than the year-ago period. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to be 137-139% higher than prior year. Labor disruption revenue assumed in guidance is approximately $600 million with the final amount subject to completion of the events. This compares with $39 million in the prior-year quarter. We expect Physician and Leadership Solutions segment revenue in the first quarter to be 5-8% lower year over year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue is projected to be down 16-18% year over year.

Other first quarter estimates include depreciation expense of $16 million, depreciation in cost of services of $2 million, non-cash amortization expense of $18 million, stock-based compensation expense of $8 million, interest expense of $10 million, integration and other expenses of $2 million, an adjusted tax rate of 28%, and 39.0 million weighted average diluted shares.

Conference Call on February 19, 2026

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenue $ 748,225 $ 734,709 $ 634,496 $ 2,730,429 $ 2,983,781 Cost of revenue 553,098 515,721 450,084 1,956,371 2,064,405 Gross profit 195,127 218,988 184,412 774,058 919,376 Gross margin 26.1 % 29.8 % 29.1 % 28.3 % 30.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 152,113 158,922 138,594 593,022 632,489 SG&A as a % of revenue 20.3 % 21.6 % 21.8 % 21.7 % 21.2 % Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of revenue) 34,854 40,161 37,380 147,869 167,103 (Gain) loss on sale of disposal group 42 — (39,180 ) (39,138 ) — Goodwill impairment losses — 222,457 — 109,515 222,457 Long-lived assets impairment loss — — — 18,262 — Total operating expenses 187,009 421,540 136,794 829,530 1,022,049 Income (loss) from operations 8,118 (202,552 ) 47,618 (55,472 ) (102,673 ) Operating margin (1) 1.1 % (27.6 )% 7.5 % (2.0 )% (3.4 )% Interest expense, net, and other (2) 12,280 23,114 9,627 45,591 69,901 Income (loss) before income taxes (4,162 ) (225,666 ) 37,991 (101,063 ) (172,574 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,534 (38,133 ) 8,703 (5,361 ) (25,595 ) Net income (loss) $ (7,696 ) $ (187,533 ) $ 29,288 $ (95,702 ) $ (146,979 ) Net income (loss) as a % of revenue (1.0 )% (25.5 )% 4.6 % (3.5 )% (4.9 )% Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net, and other (286 ) 45 80 309 412 Other comprehensive income (loss) (286 ) 45 80 309 412 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (7,982 ) $ (187,488 ) $ 29,368 $ (95,393 ) $ (146,567 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (4.90 ) $ 0.76 $ (2.48 ) $ (3.85 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (4.90 ) $ 0.76 $ (2.48 ) $ (3.85 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,733 38,263 38,619 38,521 38,188 Diluted 38,733 38,263 38,693 38,521 38,188





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,972 $ 52,636 $ 10,649 Accounts receivable, net 382,560 391,100 437,817 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 48,041 51,610 70,481 Prepaid and other current assets 80,803 74,977 75,968 Total current assets 545,376 570,323 594,915 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 45,606 44,362 71,840 Fixed assets, net 136,361 146,979 186,270 Other assets 282,552 276,764 258,053 Deferred income taxes, net 44,877 42,637 25,829 Goodwill 755,809 755,809 897,456 Intangible assets, net 283,526 302,077 381,364 Total assets $ 2,094,107 $ 2,138,951 $ 2,415,727 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 161,968 $ 171,135 $ 184,311 Accrued compensation and benefits 298,837 293,182 287,544 Other current liabilities 116,809 77,845 73,930 Total current liabilities 577,614 542,162 545,785 Revolving credit facility 25,000 — 210,000 Notes payable, net 742,053 846,759 845,872 Other long-term liabilities 107,334 105,621 107,450 Total liabilities 1,452,001 1,494,542 1,709,107 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: 642,106 644,409 706,620 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,094,107 $ 2,138,951 $ 2,415,727





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 75,572 $ 72,814 $ 22,666 $ 269,457 $ 320,418 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,053 ) (14,203 ) 58,992 4,302 (79,938 ) Net cash used in financing activities (83,242 ) (79,898 ) (71,214 ) (295,893 ) (259,448 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,723 ) (21,287 ) 10,444 (22,134 ) (18,968 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 82,894 110,592 72,450 89,305 108,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,171 $ 89,305 $ 82,894 $ 67,171 $ 89,305





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income (loss) $ (7,696 ) $ (187,533 ) $ 29,288 $ (95,702 ) $ (146,979 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,534 (38,133 ) 8,703 (5,361 ) (25,595 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,162 ) (225,666 ) 37,991 (101,063 ) (172,574 ) Interest expense, net, and other (2) 12,280 23,114 9,627 45,591 69,901 Income (loss) from operations 8,118 (202,552 ) 47,618 (55,472 ) (102,673 ) Depreciation and amortization 34,854 40,161 37,380 147,869 167,103 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue) (3) 2,376 1,313 2,248 8,731 6,676 (Gain) loss on sale of disposal group 42 — (39,180 ) (39,138 ) — Goodwill impairment losses — 222,457 — 109,515 222,457 Long-lived assets impairment loss — — — 18,262 — Share-based compensation 5,762 3,666 6,713 30,683 23,317 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 3,331 10,078 2,727 14,028 23,870 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 54,483 $ 75,123 $ 57,506 $ 234,478 $ 340,750 Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 7.3 % 10.2 % 9.1 % 8.6 % 11.4 % Net income (loss) $ (7,696 ) $ (187,533 ) $ 29,288 $ (95,702 ) $ (146,979 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 18,551 21,036 20,441 78,027 92,770 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 3,331 10,078 2,727 14,028 23,870 (Gain) loss on sale of disposal group 42 — (39,180 ) (39,138 ) — Goodwill impairment losses — 222,457 — 109,515 222,457 Long-lived assets impairment loss — — — 18,262 — Fair value changes of equity investments and instruments (2) — 9,730 — — 9,730 Debt financing related costs 1,156 — — 1,156 — Tax effect on above adjustments (6,001 ) (47,100 ) 4,163 (33,538 ) (69,337 ) State tax audit reserve (7) — — — 2,889 — Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (8) (1,713 ) (290 ) (2,848 ) (6,637 ) (6,464 ) Tax deficiencies (benefits) related to equity awards and ESPP (9) 892 465 463 3,642 610 Adjusted net income (10) $ 8,562 $ 28,843 $ 15,054 $ 52,504 $ 126,657 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS) $ (0.20 ) $ (4.90 ) $ 0.76 $ (2.48 ) $ (3.85 ) Adjustments 0.42 5.65 (0.37 ) 3.84 7.16 Adjusted diluted EPS (11) (12) $ 0.22 $ 0.75 $ 0.39 $ 1.36 $ 3.31





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except operating data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 490,710 $ 454,654 $ 361,476 $ 1,647,318 $ 1,815,718 Physician and leadership solutions 169,552 173,141 178,214 696,362 728,608 Technology and workforce solutions 87,963 106,914 94,806 386,749 439,455 $ 748,225 $ 734,709 $ 634,496 $ 2,730,429 $ 2,983,781 Segment operating income (13) Nurse and allied solutions $ 36,484 $ 38,932 $ 28,761 $ 125,966 $ 173,591 Physician and leadership solutions 12,918 17,032 15,730 56,596 79,049 Technology and workforce solutions 24,896 40,278 30,889 126,244 173,755 74,298 96,242 75,380 308,806 426,395 Unallocated corporate overhead (14) 19,815 21,119 17,874 74,328 85,645 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 54,483 $ 75,123 $ 57,506 $ 234,478 $ 340,750 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 21.6 % 23.8 % 24.1 % 23.0 % 24.5 % Physician and leadership solutions 27.5 % 28.5 % 27.2 % 27.6 % 29.7 % Technology and workforce solutions 48.1 % 57.3 % 51.5 % 52.7 % 58.9 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment (15) 8,722 9,206 8,203 8,674 10,052 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled (16) 48,004 51,641 52,723 203,394 220,045 Revenue per day filled (17) $ 2,834 $ 2,646 $ 2,764 $ 2,779 $ 2,574





December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 Leverage ratio (18) 3.3 3.0 3.3





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to

Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Low(19) High(19) Operating margin 5.9% 6.5% Depreciation and amortization (total) 2.9% 2.8% EBITDA margin 8.8% 9.3% Share-based compensation 0.7% 0.7% Integration and other costs 0.2% 0.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7% 10.2%



