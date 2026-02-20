Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Pricing of US$6.4 Million Public Offering

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 32,000,000 Units on a firm commitment basis, at a price of US$0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one ordinary share, par value of US$0.0000001 per share (each an “Ordinary Share”), of the Company and one warrant (each a “Warrant”) initially exercisable for one Ordinary Share. Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately US$6.4 million.

The Units have no stand-alone rights and will not be certificated or issued as stand-alone securities. Each Warrant will expire one year from the date of issuance, and is exercisable immediately on the date of issuance at an exercise price of US$0.20 per share (the “Initial Exercise Price”), subject to adjustment on the 2nd and 5th trading days following the closing of this Offering to the price that is equal to 70% and 50%, respectively, of the Initial Exercise Price of the Warrants, and the number of Ordinary Shares underlying the Warrants will be proportionately increased. The Warrants may, at any time following the closing of this Offering and within one year from the date of issuance, in the holders’ sole discretion, be exercised in whole or in part by means of a zero exercise price option, in which the holders will receive twice the number of Ordinary Shares that would be issuable upon a cash exercise of the Warrants, without payment of additional consideration.

The Offering is expected to close on February 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 15-day option to purchase up to 4,800,000 additional Units, which includes up to 4,800,000 Ordinary Shares and/or up to 4,800,000 Warrants, or any combination thereof, as determined by the underwriter, at its respective public offering prices less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole underwriter. Pryor Cashman LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the underwriter in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-293313) was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on February 17, 2026. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, the products offered by Blue Hat and the markets in which it operates, and Blue Hat’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: the ability of Blue Hat to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; the fact that the price of Blue Hat’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Blue Hat operates; variations in performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blue Hat’s business and changes in its capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, meet forecasts and other expectations; its need for substantial additional funds; the parties’ dependence on third-party suppliers; risks relating to the results of research and development activities, market and other conditions; its ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; risks related to its growth strategy; risks related to patent and intellectual property matters; and the ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding Blue Hat’s business are described in detail in Blue Hat’s SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in Blue Hat’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and Blue Hat’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Blue Hat expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net