Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. Submits Part 360 Application to DEC, Completes more than $2 Million in Upgrades to Tonawanda Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. (“BBD”), a leading recycler of waste vegetable used cooking oil (WVUCO) and producer of renewable feedstocks, announced that they have officially met all criteria and submitted their Part 360 application to the Department of Environmental Conservation (“DEC”).

As part of the Part 360 permitting process, BBD originally budgeted $1 million in upgrades to their Tonawanda facility. To date, implemented improvements have exceeded $2 million and are expected to approach $3 million.

Through the course of applying for the permit, BBD hired four engineers, two mechanical and two chemical, and all graduates of the University at Buffalo School of Engineering, with an expectation of hiring an additional six over the coming months in addition to outside consultants as a result of the Part 360 burden.

The announcement comes on the heels of BBD’s announcement that they renewed their Part 364 Waste Transporter Permit from the DEC, allowing the company to transport used cooking oil across New York State to be processed at its Tonawanda facility.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Buffalo Biodiesel currently serves more than 28,000 restaurants across 15 states, operating one of the largest used-cooking-oil collection networks in the Northeastern United States. The company is currently in the midst of a major expansion to 25 states from Montreal to Miami.

About Buffalo Biodiesel Inc.

Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. is a recycling and renewable-feedstock company that collects used cooking oil and processes it into biodiesel, renewable diesel, and RNG feedstocks. The company serves restaurants, institutions, and food manufacturers across the eastern United States.

For more information, visit http://www.BuffaloBiodiesel.com