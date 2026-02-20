Abrasives Market Size to Reach USD 69.05 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Demand from Automotive and Infrastructure Sectors | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Abrasives Market Size was valued at USD 44.71 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 69.05 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.60% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The increasing industrialization and infrastructure due to high economic growth in many Emerging Economies, strengthen market growth.





The U.S. Abrasives Market size was USD 7.76 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 12.94 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The U.S. market’s growth is driven by the advanced manufacturing, automation, and strong demand from automotive, aerospace, and metal fabrication industries.

Automotive Expansion and Industrial Growth is Boosting the Demand for Abrasives Globally

The expanding automotive and other industrial manufacturing sectors are the primary drivers of the abrasives market's growth. Abrasives are used extensively in surface finishing, polishing, deburring, and grinding processes associated with the production of precision tools, engines, and body parts. The need for abrasives will increase as a result of the increased demand for precision finishing brought on by automation-based production lines and lighter, more efficient vehicles.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

In 2025, Synthetic led the market with a share of 65.24% due to its superior accuracy, consistency performance and application for industrial-scale use such as for automobile manufacture, metal working or electronics. Natural is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.80% driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials.

By Product Type

In 2025, Bonded abrasives led the market with a share of 50.34% due to its wide use in precision grinding, cutting and polishing applications in automotive, machinery and metalworking industries. Super abrasives are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.24% driven by increasing demand for flexible and lightweight abrasives used in finishing and surface preparation.

By Material

In 2025, Aluminum Oxide led the market with a share of 40.26% owing to its widely used in metalworking, automotive and machinery applications. Boron Carbide is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.50% driven by its superior hardness and low weight which makes it a perfect choice for advanced engineering and high-precision applications.

By Application

In 2025, Automotive led the market with a share of 35.22% due to wide range of applications in grinding, polishing and surface finishing in automobile parts that include engines, brake systems and body panels. Electrical & Electronics is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.10% driven by miniaturization trend and demand for ultra-fine polishing in semiconductor and circuits.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific dominated the abrasives market in 2025E, with over 48.23% revenue share, due to heavy industrialization and increase in manufacturing output along with its wide application in automotive, metal working and construction sector.

The North America region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 6.72%, owing to a high demand for precision manufacturing and machineries, automation, and superior-quality surface finish.

Key Players:

3M Company

Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

TYROLIT Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski KG

Carborundum Universal Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fujimi Incorporated

Noritake Co., Ltd.

SAI Abrasives Industries AG

KWH Mirka Ltd.

KREBS & RIEDEL Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

DEERFOS Co., Ltd.

SAK Abrasives Limited

WEILER Abrasives Group

VSM Abrasives Corporation

Klingspor AG

PFERD GmbH & Co. KG

Mirka Ltd.

Nippon Resibon Corporation

Recent Developments:

In Sep 2025, Robert Bosch GmbH Launched over 100 new power-tool products in 2025 and expanded automation and accessories portfolio to strengthen industrial finishing and abrasives-related applications.

In Feb 2025, WEILER Abrasives Group Introduced new zirconia-alumina resin fiber discs targeting heavy-duty metal grinding applications for steel, stainless steel, and cast iron. The product enhances productivity and longevity in industrial metalworking operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you assess average lead time from production to end-use delivery along with the share of locally sourced versus imported raw materials. Also evaluates distribution channel mix and logistics cost share as a percentage of total product cost.

– helps you assess average lead time from production to end-use delivery along with the share of locally sourced versus imported raw materials. Also evaluates distribution channel mix and logistics cost share as a percentage of total product cost. R&D And Innovation Intensity Metrics – helps you analyze R&D expenditure as a percentage of revenue and track the number of new abrasive formulations launched annually. Also measures the share of nano and hybrid abrasives in total production.

– helps you analyze R&D expenditure as a percentage of revenue and track the number of new abrasive formulations launched annually. Also measures the share of nano and hybrid abrasives in total production. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you identify automation penetration in manufacturing plants and the share of digitally controlled or AI-based abrasive systems. Also highlights adoption of additive-manufactured abrasives in emerging industrial applications.

– helps you identify automation penetration in manufacturing plants and the share of digitally controlled or AI-based abrasive systems. Also highlights adoption of additive-manufactured abrasives in emerging industrial applications. Circular Economy & Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand recyclability rates of used abrasives and waste-to-production ratios across facilities. Also evaluates adoption of bio-based binders and emission intensity per ton of product.

– helps you understand recyclability rates of used abrasives and waste-to-production ratios across facilities. Also evaluates adoption of bio-based binders and emission intensity per ton of product. Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you determine manufacturing throughput efficiency and plant-level automation impact on output optimization. Also supports pricing and expansion decisions by identifying overcapacity or production bottlenecks.

– helps you determine manufacturing throughput efficiency and plant-level automation impact on output optimization. Also supports pricing and expansion decisions by identifying overcapacity or production bottlenecks. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players backed by analysis of innovation pipeline, manufacturing capabilities, sustainability positioning, and distribution network reach.

