Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.50 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.50 as from today 20 February 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



