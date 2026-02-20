Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.50 today

The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.50 as from today 20 February 2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
| Source: Mowi ASA Mowi ASA
The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.50 as from today 20 February 2026.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
(Bergen, 11 February 2026) Mowi reported record-high revenues of EUR 1.59 billion and operational EBIT of EUR 213 million in the fourth quarter. Mowi ended 2025 by once again setting a number of new...Read More
(Bergen, 11. februar 2026) Mowi rapporterte rekordhøye inntekter på 1,59 milliarder euro (18,7 milliarder kroner) og et operasjonelt driftsresultat på 213 millioner euro (2,5 milliarder kroner) i...Read More