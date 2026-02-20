Press Release

dsm-firmenich publishes 2025 Integrated Annual Report

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), February 20, 2026

dsm-firmenich today announces the publication of its Integrated Annual Report (IAR) for 2025, a year during which the company advanced its innovation-led growth agenda, sharpened its strategic profile, and delivered a good performance.

The 2025 IAR offers a comprehensive overview of dsm-firmenich’s financial and non-financial progress during the past year. It details the Group’s performance, including progress on the strategy to become a fully consumer-focused company in nutrition, health, and beauty, and it lays out the delivery of synergies and creation of sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

The IAR provides reviews of each Business Unit and their breakthrough innovations, also highlighting the recently announced divestment of the Animal Health & Nutrition business. The IAR also provides an in-depth look into the company’s positive impact across climate and nature, nutrition and health, and people. dsm-firmenich reports its sustainability statements in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

The 2025 IAR is available on a dedicated website where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

The full version of the 2025 IAR is available here: https://annualreport.dsm-firmenich.com/2025

For more information, please contact:

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:

Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich media enquiries:

Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich’s future performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Attachment