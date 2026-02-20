PRESS RELEASE: NACON announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Paris

Press Release

Lesquin, 20 February 2026, 7.30

NACON announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares

on Euronext Paris





Lesquin, 20 February 2026, Nacon (the “Company”) announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to temporarily suspend trading in its shares on the Euronext Paris regulated (ISIN : FR0013482791) as of market opening today.





On 17 February 2026, the Company acknowledges the press release issued on the same date by its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive (“BBI”), stating that as of today it is unable to proceed with the partial repayment of €43 million to the holders of bonds issued by BBI.

The Company announces today that this situation is having a significant impact on its own activities. The Company’s liquidity position requires the rapid implementation of a financial restructuring with its creditors in order to ensure the continuity of its operations. The Company is considering the use of procedures aimed at facilitating the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the commercial court.

In light of the above, the Company announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend trading in its shares ISIN : FR0013482791 as of market opening today. It has also been decided to suspend the liquidity contract on Nacon’s shares.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice is published by the Company, expected in the coming days.





ABOUT NACON







IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M







OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M







WORKFORCE

More than 1 000 employees











INTERNATIONAL

25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/



NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01









Attachment