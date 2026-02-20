PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Paris and its bonds on Euronext Access Paris

Press Release

Lesquin, 20 February 2026, 7:30

BIGBEN announces the temporary suspension of trading in its shares on Euronext Paris and its bonds on Euronext Access Paris





Lesquin, 20 February 2026, Bigben Interactive (the “Company”) announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to temporarily suspend trading in its shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN: FR0000074072) and its existing exchangeable bonds for ordinary shares of Nacon on the Euronext Access Paris market (ISIN: FR0014001WC2) as of market opening today.





On 17 February 2026, the Company announced that, due to the unexpected and late refusal of its banking pool to respond to the drawdown notice sent to it in connection with the partial refinancing of its existing exchangeable bonds for ordinary shares of Nacon (the “Bonds”), the Company was unable to proceed with the partial repayment of the outstanding Bonds in the amount of EUR 43 million originally scheduled for 19 February 2026.

In view of the financial difficulties faced by the Company as a result of this situation, particularly with regard to its cash position, the Company immediately initiated discussions with its main creditors and financial partners to enable it to ensure business continuity and restructure its debt, notably its bond debt. The Company is considering procedures aimed at facilitating the restructuring of its debt under the supervision of the Commercial Court.

In light of the above, the Company announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to suspend trading in its shares FR0000074072 and its Bonds FR0014001WC2 as of market opening today. It has also been decided to suspend the liquidity contract on Bigben Interactive’s shares.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice is published by the Company, expected in the coming days.









IFRS REVENUE 2024-25: €288 M











HEADCOUNT

More than 1 300 employees











INTERNATIONAL

36 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for SRD long

ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP







PRESS CONTACT

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01









Attachment