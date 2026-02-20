IMCD to acquire Willows Ingredients to strengthen its food & nutrition offering throughout Ireland and the UK





The acquisition will enhance IMCD’s capabilities in specialised health, sports and animal nutrition





Rotterdam, the Netherlands (20 February 2026) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Willows Ingredients Group Limited (Willows Ingredients), a distributor of ingredients serving the food and nutrition sector with expertise in health, sports and animal nutrition. The company predominantly serves customers across Ireland and the UK.

Willows Ingredients, headquartered in Ireland, will bring an established team of 26 employees and a long-standing reputation for technical support and strong customer relationships. In 2024, Willows Ingredients, reported revenues of approximately EUR 26 million.

The acquisition will expand IMCD’s existing presence in high-growth food and nutrition segments. Through the integration of Willows Ingredients’ supplier partnerships, IMCD will broaden its portfolio and market access to customers throughout Ireland and the UK.

Paul Hanbury, Managing Director, IMCD UK & Ireland, commented, “This acquisition represents an important step in developing our food & nutrition activities across the region. Willows Ingredients has built an impressive portfolio of nutrition ingredients, and the team brings long-standing trusted customer relationships and valuable expertise across Ireland and the UK. By combining their strengths with IMCD’s global reach and formulation capabilities, we can create even greater opportunities for our customers and principals.”

“We are proud of the strong customer relationships our team has built in the specialised nutrition space,“ said David Scrivens, Managing Director, Willows Ingredients. “By joining IMCD, we gain access to a global platform that will enable us to support our partners even more effectively. We look forward to contributing our knowledge and working alongside our new colleagues to deliver enhanced solutions for the market.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2025, with over 5,200 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,779 million. IMCD N.V.’s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

