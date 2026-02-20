YWECARE Expands Across Australia as Demand Grows for Transparent and Accountable NDIS Providers

Sydney, NSW, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry often under supervision for inconsistency and compliance failures, an NDIS PROVIDER is quietly building a reputation for trust, accountability, transparency and real impact.

YWECARE leadership and participants representing one of Australia’s fastest-growing NDIS providers, supporting over 100 participants across Sydney, Melbourne, and beyond through transparent, accountable, and personalised disability services.

YWECARE, an Australia-wide NDIS service provider founded by 25-year-old entrepreneur Mahmoud Khatib, is now supporting more than 100 participants across Sydney, Melbourne, and surrounding regions — delivering personalised, people-first support to individuals living with disabilities.

What makes YWECARE different isn’t just its growth. It’s its foundation.

Mahmoud arrived in Australia as a refugee from Syria, rebuilding his life from the ground up. Today, he leads a rapidly expanding support organisation driven by resilience, gratitude, compassion, empathy and a clear mission: to restore dignity, transparency, and genuine care within the NDIS space.

“NDIS support isn’t just a service,” says Khatib. “It’s someone’s life, someone’s independence, someone’s future. We built YWECARE to do it properly — with structure, supervision, and heart.”

A New Standard in Disability Support

YWECARE has positioned itself as a provider that prioritises:

Qualified and screened support workers

Clear systems and accountability

Transparent communication with families

Consistent, reliable support delivery

Participant-focused decision-making

At a time when fraud investigations and compliance audits have increased across the sector, YWECARE has leaned into transparency and Accountability.

The company’s model centres on personalised support planning, professional supervision, and long-term participant outcomes rather than transactional service delivery.

Rapid Growth Across States

With operations expanding throughout New South Wales and Victoria, YWECARE continues to grow its team and participant base, now serving over 100 NDIS participants across metropolitan and regional communities.

The organisation is also building strategic partnerships with activity centres, allied health providers, and community organisations to broaden opportunities for participants to develop skills, confidence, and independence.

Purpose Beyond Profit

While many young entrepreneurs chase rapid commercial success, Khatib’s focus remains impact-driven.

“My journey started with nothing,” he says. “Australia gave me opportunity. YWECARE is how I GIVE BACK — by helping others live independently, confidently, and with dignity.”

As the NDIS landscape continues to evolve, YWECARE is positioning itself as part of a new generation of providers — modern, accountable, and deeply community-focused.

Participants and YWECARE support staff united by a shared mission: empowering people living with disabilities to build confidence, independence, and meaningful futures through compassionate, people-first support.

About Ywecare

YWECARE is an Australia-wide NDIS service provider committed to delivering personalised, high-quality support to NDIS participants and people living with disabilities. Founded by Mahmoud Khatib, a 25-year-old Australian entrepreneur who arrived in Australia as a refugee from Syria, YWECARE was built from the ground up on resilience, purpose, and a strong commitment to giving back. Driven by lived experience and a passion to create meaningful change, the organisation empowers participants to live independently, confidently, and with dignity through transparent, accountable, and people-first support services across Australia.

Press Inquiries

Mahmoud khatib

Info [at] ywecare.com.au

0450243480

https://www.ywecare.com.au