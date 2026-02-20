Bearing Market to Reach US$ 210.8 Billion by 2031 | EV Expansion, Automation, and Aftermarket Demand Drive Growth - Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bearing Market is projected to grow from US$127.9 billion in 2024 to US$210.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2025–2031, according to the latest industry research by The Insight Partners.

The market expansion is strongly supported by:

Rising global industrialization

Rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption

Expansion of renewable energy installations

Growth in predictive maintenance technologies

Strong aftermarket and replacement demand

Bearing Market Overview

Bearings are essential mechanical components designed to reduce friction, improve rotational efficiency, support radial and axial loads, and enhance equipment lifespan. They are widely used across industries, including:

Automotive (ICE & Electric Vehicles)

Industrial machinery

Renewable energy (wind & solar turbines)

Aerospace

Construction & mining

Rail & heavy equipment

With automation reshaping manufacturing ecosystems and EV adoption surging worldwide, advanced low-friction, lightweight, and sensor-integrated bearings are gaining strong traction.

Key Growth Drivers

1️⃣ Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution Boosting Automotive Bearings

Bearings play a crucial role in:

High-speed electric motors

Drivetrain systems

Transmission assemblies

Wheel hubs

E-axles

Unlike conventional ICE vehicles, EVs demand:

High-RPM capabilities

Reduced friction

Lightweight construction

Enhanced thermal tolerance

Energy-efficient performance

This has accelerated innovation toward hybrid ceramic bearings, sensor-embedded bearings, and advanced lubrication systems that extend battery life and improve vehicle range.

2️⃣ Industrial Automation & Smart Manufacturing

The integration of robotics, precision machinery, and Industry 4.0 technologies is increasing demand for:

High-performance roller bearings

Low-maintenance ball bearings

Predictive maintenance-enabled solutions

Smart sensor-integrated bearings

As global factories shift toward automation, high-load and high-speed bearing applications continue to expand.

3️⃣ Strong Aftermarket & Replacement Demand

One of the primary growth pillars of the Bearing Market is rising MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) demand.

Aging fleets in:

Automotive

Construction

Mining

Industrial manufacturing

are driving demand for durable, high-quality replacement bearings.

Additionally, predictive maintenance systems now enable real-time monitoring of:

Temperature

Vibration

Load

Speed

This supports timely replacement cycles, preventing costly downtime and improving operational efficiency.

Bearing Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

Roller Bearings – Market Dominance

Roller bearings continue to hold the dominant share due to their ability to handle heavy radial loads across:

Automotive

Railways

Construction equipment

Energy applications

Ball Bearings – Fastest Growing Segment

Ball bearings are expected to register the highest CAGR (16.9%), driven by their widespread application in EV motors, consumer electronics, and light industrial systems.

By Bore Size

61–70 mm Segment Holds Largest Share

This size range is widely used in:

Medium-duty automotive systems

Agricultural machinery

Mining equipment

General industrial applications

Innovations such as:

Advanced alloy blends

Ceramic components

Integrated seals

Digital sensor integration

are improving durability and extending service life.

By Industry Vertical

Automotive Segment to Dominate

The automotive industry accounts for the largest application share due to:

Rising global vehicle production

EV electrification trends

SUV and commercial vehicle growth

Regulatory emissions standards

Regulatory frameworks such as:

European CO₂ emission norms

China VI emission standards

Global fuel efficiency mandates

are compelling OEMs to adopt energy-efficient, high-performance bearing solutions.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific remains both the largest and fastest-growing regional market due to:

Rapid industrialization

Expansion of automotive manufacturing

Infrastructure development

Growth in renewable energy

Strong manufacturing ecosystem

Key economies include:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

The region benefits from lower manufacturing costs and significant investments in automation and technology upgrades.

Bearing Market Dynamics

Driver: Surging Aftermarket Demand

Growing maintenance needs in aging fleets across industries continue to generate steady demand for high-performance replacement bearings.

Opportunity: Sensor-Integrated Bearings

Smart bearings equipped with microelectronics provide:

Real-time condition monitoring

Predictive maintenance capability

Reduced downtime

Increased asset longevity

This aligns with Industry 4.0 adoption globally.

Challenge: Innovation in Hybrid & Self-Lubricating Designs

Hybrid metal-ceramic bearings offer superior strength and low friction but require high manufacturing precision and cost optimization.

Competitive Landscape

The global bearing market features strong competition among established players focused on innovation, acquisitions, and sustainability strategies.

Major Companies Include:

SKF

Schaeffler Group

The Timken Company

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

JTEKT CORPORATION

Menon Bearing Group

Bimetal Bearings Limited

TPI Bearings

Recent Strategic Developments

September 2024 – The Timken Company completed acquisition of CGI, Inc., a precision drive systems manufacturer focused on automation and medical robotics.

– The Timken Company completed acquisition of CGI, Inc., a precision drive systems manufacturer focused on automation and medical robotics. November 2024 – SKF launched SKF Infinium bearings using advanced Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) technology, enabling circular manufacturing and bearing reusability.

Why This Bearing Market Report Matters

The report provides:

Market size and revenue forecasts (2024–2031)

CAGR analysis across segments and regions

Competitive benchmarking

Regulatory trend analysis

Growth opportunities in EVs, automation, and renewable energy

Strategic insights for manufacturers, OEMs, investors, and suppliers

