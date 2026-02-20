Bearing Market to Reach US$ 210.8 Billion by 2031 | EV Expansion, Automation, and Aftermarket Demand Drive Growth - Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bearing Market is projected to grow from US$127.9 billion in 2024 to US$210.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2025–2031, according to the latest industry research by The Insight Partners.
The market expansion is strongly supported by:
- Rising global industrialization
- Rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption
- Expansion of renewable energy installations
- Growth in predictive maintenance technologies
- Strong aftermarket and replacement demand
Bearing Market Overview
Bearings are essential mechanical components designed to reduce friction, improve rotational efficiency, support radial and axial loads, and enhance equipment lifespan. They are widely used across industries, including:
- Automotive (ICE & Electric Vehicles)
- Industrial machinery
- Renewable energy (wind & solar turbines)
- Aerospace
- Construction & mining
- Rail & heavy equipment
With automation reshaping manufacturing ecosystems and EV adoption surging worldwide, advanced low-friction, lightweight, and sensor-integrated bearings are gaining strong traction.
Key Growth Drivers
1️⃣ Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution Boosting Automotive Bearings
Bearings play a crucial role in:
- High-speed electric motors
- Drivetrain systems
- Transmission assemblies
- Wheel hubs
- E-axles
Unlike conventional ICE vehicles, EVs demand:
- High-RPM capabilities
- Reduced friction
- Lightweight construction
- Enhanced thermal tolerance
- Energy-efficient performance
This has accelerated innovation toward hybrid ceramic bearings, sensor-embedded bearings, and advanced lubrication systems that extend battery life and improve vehicle range.
2️⃣ Industrial Automation & Smart Manufacturing
The integration of robotics, precision machinery, and Industry 4.0 technologies is increasing demand for:
- High-performance roller bearings
- Low-maintenance ball bearings
- Predictive maintenance-enabled solutions
- Smart sensor-integrated bearings
As global factories shift toward automation, high-load and high-speed bearing applications continue to expand.
3️⃣ Strong Aftermarket & Replacement Demand
One of the primary growth pillars of the Bearing Market is rising MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) demand.
Aging fleets in:
- Automotive
- Construction
- Mining
- Industrial manufacturing
are driving demand for durable, high-quality replacement bearings.
Additionally, predictive maintenance systems now enable real-time monitoring of:
- Temperature
- Vibration
- Load
- Speed
This supports timely replacement cycles, preventing costly downtime and improving operational efficiency.
Bearing Market Segmentation Insights
By Product Type
Roller Bearings – Market Dominance
Roller bearings continue to hold the dominant share due to their ability to handle heavy radial loads across:
- Automotive
- Railways
- Construction equipment
- Energy applications
Ball Bearings – Fastest Growing Segment
Ball bearings are expected to register the highest CAGR (16.9%), driven by their widespread application in EV motors, consumer electronics, and light industrial systems.
By Bore Size
61–70 mm Segment Holds Largest Share
This size range is widely used in:
- Medium-duty automotive systems
- Agricultural machinery
- Mining equipment
- General industrial applications
Innovations such as:
- Advanced alloy blends
- Ceramic components
- Integrated seals
- Digital sensor integration
are improving durability and extending service life.
By Industry Vertical
Automotive Segment to Dominate
The automotive industry accounts for the largest application share due to:
- Rising global vehicle production
- EV electrification trends
- SUV and commercial vehicle growth
- Regulatory emissions standards
Regulatory frameworks such as:
- European CO₂ emission norms
- China VI emission standards
- Global fuel efficiency mandates
are compelling OEMs to adopt energy-efficient, high-performance bearing solutions.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific – Fastest Growing Region
Asia Pacific remains both the largest and fastest-growing regional market due to:
- Rapid industrialization
- Expansion of automotive manufacturing
- Infrastructure development
- Growth in renewable energy
- Strong manufacturing ecosystem
Key economies include:
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
The region benefits from lower manufacturing costs and significant investments in automation and technology upgrades.
Bearing Market Dynamics
Driver: Surging Aftermarket Demand
Growing maintenance needs in aging fleets across industries continue to generate steady demand for high-performance replacement bearings.
Opportunity: Sensor-Integrated Bearings
Smart bearings equipped with microelectronics provide:
- Real-time condition monitoring
- Predictive maintenance capability
- Reduced downtime
- Increased asset longevity
This aligns with Industry 4.0 adoption globally.
Challenge: Innovation in Hybrid & Self-Lubricating Designs
Hybrid metal-ceramic bearings offer superior strength and low friction but require high manufacturing precision and cost optimization.
Competitive Landscape
The global bearing market features strong competition among established players focused on innovation, acquisitions, and sustainability strategies.
Major Companies Include:
- SKF
- Schaeffler Group
- The Timken Company
- NSK Ltd.
- NTN Corporation
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.
- JTEKT CORPORATION
- Menon Bearing Group
- Bimetal Bearings Limited
- TPI Bearings
Recent Strategic Developments
- September 2024 – The Timken Company completed acquisition of CGI, Inc., a precision drive systems manufacturer focused on automation and medical robotics.
- November 2024 – SKF launched SKF Infinium bearings using advanced Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) technology, enabling circular manufacturing and bearing reusability.
Why This Bearing Market Report Matters
The report provides:
- Market size and revenue forecasts (2024–2031)
- CAGR analysis across segments and regions
- Competitive benchmarking
- Regulatory trend analysis
- Growth opportunities in EVs, automation, and renewable energy
- Strategic insights for manufacturers, OEMs, investors, and suppliers
