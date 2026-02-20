KH Group Plc

Press release 20 February 2026 at 9:15 am EET

Tuomas Myllynen appointed CEO of KH-Koneet

Finland’s leading provider of machinery, KH-Koneet, has appointed Tuomas Myllynen as the company’s new CEO. The leadership transition was initiated after the company's long-standing CEO and co-founder Teppo Sakari notified the Board of Directors last summer of his intention to step down during 2026 and move on to strategic advisor of the company. Myllynen will take up his post as the new CEO on 1 August 2026 at the latest.

Tuomas Myllynen has had a long career in executive roles at Cramo, and he will join KH-Koneet from his most recent role as Managing Director of Cramo Finland. Myllynen holds an MSc from Tampere University of Technology.

"KH-Koneet has a long and proud heritage as the leading provider of machinery in Finland. It is a great honour to become part of the company's story and to work alongside the finest professionals in the industry. My vision is clear: we want to continue to be the most reliable partner for our customers and a workplace for our personnel where we pull together as one team, listening to every employee and valuing everyone's contribution. I look forward to working with our customers and personnel to lead KH-Koneet towards its next successes," Myllynen says.

