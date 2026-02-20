Pulsar Helium Announces Result of Fundraise and TVR

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the Company's announcement dated February 19, 2026.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on February 19, 2026 regarding the Placing, conducted by way of accelerated bookbuild, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately £7.4 million (approximately US$10.0 million / CAD$13.7 million) through the issue of 9,191,175 Placing Shares at the Issue Price of £0.80 (approximately CAD$1.47) per Common Share.

OAK Securities (a trading name of Merlin Partners LLP) acted as the Company's exclusive bookrunner and placement agent in connection with the Placing.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“We’re very pleased to have successfully completed this fundraising and to welcome our new shareholders and institutional investors to Pulsar Helium. We chose to conduct the raise in the UK through an accelerated bookbuild managed by OAK Securities and we believe the level of support is a strong endorsement of both our team and the quality of our assets. The proceeds will enable us to accelerate development at our Topaz Project in the USA targeting helium, helium-3 and CO₂, while also commencing initial survey work at our Falcon Project in Michigan.”

Closing, Admission to AIM and total voting rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission to trading on AIM of the 9,191,175 Placing Shares, which is expected to occur and dealings commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around February 27, 2026. The Placing Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Common Shares.

On Admission, the total number of Common Shares in issue will be 180,142,697 with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's issued share capital pursuant to the Company's Articles.

Closing of the Placing is expected by February 27, 2026 and remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Use of proceeds

Net proceeds received pursuant to the Placing will be used to advance Pulsar’s flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, to progress the Falcon Project in Michigan, and for general working capital purposes. At Topaz, the Company intends to undertake extended well testing and reservoir evaluation; conduct an additional seismic survey to enhance structural interpretation and reservoir modelling; consolidate and expand its mineral and leasehold interests; update the independent resource estimate; and complete a pre-feasibility study for integrated helium and CO₂ production. The Company also intends to place deposits on certain long-lead processing equipment for the contemplated helium recovery and CO₂ capture facility. In addition, a portion of the proceeds is expected to support geophysical, geochemical and related exploration activities at the Falcon Project.

Additional Information

The Placing is being conducted pursuant to Pulsar’s Canadian base shelf prospectus dated February 11, 2026 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) as supplemented by the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 19, 2026 relating to the Placing (the “Prospectus Supplement”), copies of which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. As the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus qualify the distribution of the Placing Shares sold pursuant to the Placing, the Placing Shares will not be subject to any resale restrictions in Canada. Such documents are not prospectuses for the purposes of the FCA’s Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus is provided in accordance with Canadian securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, from the Company at connect@pulsarhelium.com, by providing the contact with an email address or mailing address, as applicable.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

OAK Securities*

(Broker and exclusive bookrunner and placement agent in connection with the Placing)

Jerry Keen / Calvin Man

+44 7432 270007 / +44 7733 117328

+44 20 3973 3678

jerry.keen@oak-securities.com / calvin.man@oak-securities.com

*OAK Securities is the trading name of Merlin Partners LLP, a firm incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States) of America. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

