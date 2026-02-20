RCI Banque: ‘’Business Report as at December 31th 2025’’

 | Source: RCI Banque RCI Banque

February 20th, 2026

RCI Banque: ‘’Business Report as at December 31th 2025’’

The RCI BANQUE: Business Report as at December 31th 2025 is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com

Attachment


Tags

MFS MobilizeFS MobilizeFinancialServices BusinessReport RCIBanque AnnualResults RésultatsAnnuels RapportActivité

Attachments

RCI2025_MOBILIZE_RAC_2025_EN_MEL_2026_02_19
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading