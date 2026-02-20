STARTRADER Strengthens Its Latin American Footprint at Money Expo Mexico 2026





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Diamond sponsorship, industry recognition, and thought leadership highlight the broker’s growing regional presence

On 18th and 19th February 2026, the global broker STARTRADER participated in Money Expo Mexico as a diamond sponsor. The event was held at Centro Citibanamex and organized by HQMENA. It brought together leading financial enthusiasts, fintech innovators, and leading institutions across Latin America and beyond.

Reflecting the updated premium feel that the broker has exhibited at other events, the STARTRADER booth No. 18 stood out, attracting over 1,000 visitors across the two-day expo. Partners, traders, and stakeholders gathered to engage in discussions with the experienced team at the booth, resulting in hundreds of meaningful conversations on potential collaborations. The discussions spanned key areas including trading technology, platform capabilities, and strategic partnership opportunities.

STARTRADER has always adopted a client-first approach, and now, with the new branding “Built on Trust, Driven by Growth”, the approach has become even more prominent. STARTRADER provides competitive trading competition from ultra-tight spreads to fast execution, as well as advanced and easy to navigate platforms. One of the key platforms the broker provides is the mobile app.

STARTRADER App features an easy-to-use interface, a built-in copy trading feature called STAR Copy, and a customizable watchlist. The app has gained great popularity, and that popularity has not gone unnoticed. The broker has been awarded “Best Mobile Trading Experience”. The recognition reflects STARTRADER’s commitment to delivering accessibility, performance, and reliability for traders operating in fast-moving markets.

Commenting on this award, Mr. Peter Karsten, the CEO of STARTRADER, said, “This recognition is a meaningful affirmation of our commitment to innovation and client-centric development. We designed the STARTRADER App to provide traders with a seamless, reliable, and high-performance mobile experience, ensuring they can stay connected to the markets anytime, anywhere.”

As part of the conference agenda, Matías Juncal, Senior Business Development Manager, delivered a presentation titled “Key Market Factors That Will Define 2026”. During the session, Mr. Juncal highlighted how geopolitical developments and economic trends are expected to influence global financial markets in the coming year. The attendees engaged with the sessions, raised some questions, which made the conversation more lively and interesting.

STARTRADER’s participation at Money Expo Mexico underscores its strategic focus on expanding its presence in Latin America and strengthening relationships with regional traders and partners. The expo provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing the company’s evolving product ecosystem.











About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Contact

Global PR Manager

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

janna.magabilen@startrader.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f3ac0c1-599f-4a85-b4b9-d1754d349784

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9f7a1d9-d05b-4c3c-8f25-70f96689de0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9486649-0226-4229-9b51-cc8580234f3a