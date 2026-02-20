Garrett Motion’s E-Cooling Compressor is Redefining Thermal Management Efficiency & Power for Electric Buses and Trucks in China

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies for automotive and industrial applications, announced the first serial award for its breakthrough oil-free, foil bearing-based centrifugal compressor in the mobility sector by Chinese industry leader Cling for electric buses and trucks in China.

The proprietary Garrett centrifugal compressor will be integrated into Cling’s next generation electric bus and truck HVAC systems, with expected start of production in 2027. The new system brings a step-change to the commercial vehicle segments, with enhanced cooling efficiency and capacity combined with significantly reduced size and noise levels. The benefits of the technology have been proven in extensive testing at both Cling and Garrett throughout 2025.

Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion, said: “This collaboration brings Garrett’s cutting-edge centrifugal cooling compressor technology to electric commercial vehicle applications for the first time. By combining our high-speed, oil-free compressor architecture with Cling’s leadership in commercial vehicle HVAC systems, we are setting new benchmarks for efficiency and thermal performance - driving innovation for electric buses and trucks in China and beyond.”

Junfeng Guo, General Manager of Cling, said: “Our collaboration with Garrett reflects Cling’s vision to become a leading provider of integrated HVAC and thermal management solutions for commercial vehicles. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of comfort, efficiency, and environmental responsibility across China and global markets."

The compressor integrates an ultra-high-speed motor exceeding 160,000 RPM and an oil-free foil bearing system in a highly compact, yet powerful, package – up to 50% smaller, 30% lighter, and 10 dB quieter performance compared with traditional scroll compressors.

Engineered for seamless integration across a wide range of EV platforms, the E-Cooling compressor supports 400V–800V heat pump systems and is compatible with low-pressure, low-GWP refrigerants. Its oil-free design and up to 45,000 hours maintenance free operation – validated through rigorous global testing – help vehicle manufacturers improve vehicle energy performance, extend driving range, and meet global sustainability and durability requirements. All core technologies are developed for scalable, automotive-grade production to support global EV deployment as well as industrial applications.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities, and a team of approximately 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

About Garrett Motion China

Garrett established its presence in China in 1994 and was among the first global companies to introduce turbocharging technology into the country. Headquartered in Shanghai, Garrett has two world-class, advanced manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Wuhan, as well as 2 innovation centers. The company employs more than 1,000 people, including a China R&D team of over 200 specialists with end-to-end engineering and service capabilities. Garrett boasts lasting partnerships with more than 30 global and Chinese automakers. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of turbocharging technology for gasoline, diesel, natural gas, hybrid and zero emission technology for battery electric vehicles in the automotive sector and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication and related comments by management may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future activities, events, or developments that we expect may occur in the future. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future performance, events, or results, and actual performance, events, or results may differ materially from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including risks related to the automotive industry, the competitive landscape and our ability to compete, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, among others. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

CONTACTS:

Global Media Investor Relations Fabrice Spenninck Cyril Grandjean MediaRelations@garrettmotion.com investorrelations@garrettmotion.com





CHINA Media Yang Hu yang.hu1@garrettmotion.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa91c057-03f3-4db9-aa1e-c0407ea0ac98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47fce839-ba97-420e-b904-0c249f98ab5a