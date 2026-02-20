Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Size to be Worth USD 7.54 Billion by 2033; Growth is Propelling Owing to the High Demand for High-throughput Screening Globally

Austin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market size was valued at USD 5.37 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 7.54 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% during 2026-2033.

The Equipment and Materials for Microplates The increasing need for high-throughput screening, automation, and sophisticated laboratory technologies in academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical research is highlighted by market studies. Microplate readers, washers, and consumables are becoming more and more popular due to increased investments in personalized medicine and drug development.

Market Size and Forecast:

The size of the U.S. microplate instrumentation and supplies market was estimated at USD 1.49 billion in 2025E and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 2.05 billion.

Microplate Equipment and Materials Strong demand for high-throughput screening in pharmaceutical R&D is fueling market expansion. The need for effective diagnostic and testing methods is growing as infectious and chronic diseases become more common.

Rising Demand for High-Throughput Screening and Automation in Different Applications Propel Market Expansion Globally

The use of automated microplate devices is being fueled by the increased emphasis on drug development, customized medicine, and diagnostic testing. High-throughput screening technologies are essential in contemporary labs because they improve research productivity, precision, and repeatability. The need for sophisticated microplate readers, washers, and consumables in various research and healthcare settings is being further accelerated by rising investments in biotechnology and clinical studies.

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The microplate readers led the market with a 45.32% share in 2025 owing to their widespread use in drug discovery, diagnostics, and life science research. The microplate dispensers are expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.40% driven by increasing demand for precise liquid handling, assay preparation, and integration into automated laboratory workflows.

By Application

The clinical diagnostics dominated the market with a 34.28% share in 2025 as microplates are extensively used for ELISA tests, disease screening, and routine laboratory assays. Biotechnology is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.20% supported by rapid advancements in genomics, proteomics, and cell-based assays.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share at 38.69% in 2025 due to heavy investments in drug discovery, clinical trials, and personalized medicine initiatives requiring advanced microplate systems. Contract research organizations (CROs) are anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.90% as outsourcing trends rise.

By Technique

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) held the largest market share at 31.24% in 2025 as it remains a gold standard in diagnostics and biomedical research for detecting proteins, antibodies, and antigens. The fluorescence polarization is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.10% driven by its ability to provide sensitive, real-time analysis for drug screening, molecular interaction studies, and high-throughput applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market and accounted for 38.75% of revenue share due to the strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and high R&D expenditure.

The Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific between 2026 and 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.34%. This growth is attributed to government spending in healthcare, growing clinical diagnostics, and rising pharmaceutical research.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Report

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

BMG LABTECH GmbH

Eppendorf AG

Molecular Devices, LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Hudson Robotics

Berthold Technologies

Lonza Group

Promega Corporation

Enzo Life Sciences

Corning Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One International

Danaher Corporation

Analytik Jena AG

Labnet International

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Recent Developments:

In July 2024 , Beckman Coulter introduced the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer, combining clinical chemistry and immunoassay assays with scalable, networked lab usage and commutable patient results.

, Beckman Coulter introduced the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer, combining clinical chemistry and immunoassay assays with scalable, networked lab usage and commutable patient results. In July 2025, Bio-Rad launched four new Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) platforms (including the QX Continuum and QX700 series) via acquisition of Stilla Technologies.

REGULATORY & STANDARDS COMPLIANCE. – Helps you understand the percentage of microplate instruments meeting ISO, CE, FDA, and other global certifications, the number of validated protocols per instrument type such as ELISA, fluorescence, and Western blot, and regional regulatory adoption trends influencing overall market growth.

Helps you understand the percentage of microplate instruments meeting ISO, CE, FDA, and other global certifications, the number of validated protocols per instrument type such as ELISA, fluorescence, and Western blot, and regional regulatory adoption trends influencing overall market growth. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & R&D METRICS. – Helps you evaluate the number of patents filed annually by leading companies, R&D expenditure as a percentage of revenue, and the adoption rate of automation, AI, and IoT-enabled microplate instrumentation across research and industrial laboratories.

Helps you evaluate the number of patents filed annually by leading companies, R&D expenditure as a percentage of revenue, and the adoption rate of automation, AI, and IoT-enabled microplate instrumentation across research and industrial laboratories. CONSUMABLES & ACCESSORIES STATISTICS. – Helps you analyze usage distribution of 96-well, 384-well, 1536-well, and specialty plates, assess average consumables cost per assay, and track the growth rate of coated, low-binding, and high-throughput specialized microplates.

Helps you analyze usage distribution of 96-well, 384-well, 1536-well, and specialty plates, assess average consumables cost per assay, and track the growth rate of coated, low-binding, and high-throughput specialized microplates. DISTRIBUTION & CHANNEL INSIGHTS. – Helps you identify the share of online versus offline sales for instruments and consumables, along with regional expansion of distribution networks and evolving market penetration strategies.

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.37 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 7.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.36% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Microplate Readers, Microplate Washers, Microplate Dispensers, Microplate Lids and Microplate Accessories)

• By Material (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biotechnology, Environmental Testing, Food and Beverage Testing)

• By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, Academia and Contract Research Organizations (CROs))

• By Technique (ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), Fluorescence Polarization, Western Blotting and Cell Culture Assays) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

