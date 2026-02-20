Mexico Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026: $6.37 Billion Market Intensifies as Mercado Pago, Google Play and B2B Issuers Compete Across Closed-Loop, Digital Top-Ups and Corporate Rewards

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Mexico is expected to grow by 9.2% on annual basis to reach US$4.57 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 9.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 4.18 billion to approximately USD 6.37 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition is likely to intensify around who controls demand capture (wallets, app stores, and large retailers) and who controls supply aggregation (program managers and distributors). Multi-brand storefronts (e.g., app-based "gift card malls") should raise pressure on single-brand programs to improve digital UX, fraud controls, and customer support.



Current State of the Market

Mexico's competitive set is split between retailer- and platform-issued gift cards (closed-loop value for a single brand), digital content and subscription top-ups (gaming/entertainment balances), and corporate reward and benefit instruments that function like controlled spend. This creates high competitive intensity because the same consumer can buy through a marketplace, a wallet, or an employer program, often for the same brands.

Key Players and New Entrants

Marketplaces and payment rails: Mercado Pago positions itself as a way to purchase digital gift cards/top-ups on external platforms that accept it, reinforcing payments-led distribution.

Platform-led gifting hubs: Google Play has expanded from "store credit" into a multi-brand digital gift card shop in Mexico (e.g., Starbucks and Disney among brands referenced), increasing competition for checkout ownership and discovery.

B2B issuers scaling employee incentives: Pluxee and Up Si Vale continue to compete for employer-funded issuance by positioning "tarjetas de regalo" alongside other benefit products and app-based controls.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Google Play and Blackhawk Network (BHN): In Oct 2025, BHN announced a "Gift Card Mall" inside Google Play, signaling deeper collaboration between a global platform storefront and a gift-card distribution/technology player.

In the last 12 months, public, Mexico-specific gift-card M&A has been limited; competitive moves are more visible in distribution partnerships and channel expansion than in consolidation.

Shift gift cards from "seasonal gifting" to always-on digital top-ups

Gift cards in Mexico are increasingly positioned as digital stored value for everyday use cases (subscriptions, gaming, entertainment) rather than a once-a-year physical purchase. Payment journeys are being simplified so consumers can buy and send digital gift codes quickly, including via payment platforms that sit atop Mexico's large marketplace and retail ecosystems.

Mexico's payments ecosystem is moving toward app-led commerce, where customers expect quick checkout, digital receipts, and account-based balances. Large payment and retail networks are investing to make digital payments more habitual, which supports gift cards as a "bridge" product between cash, card, and digital consumption.

Expect faster growth in e-gift formats (instant delivery, scheduled sending, wallet-friendly redemption), while physical gift cards remain relevant mainly for convenience-led purchases and in-store gifting occasions.

Expand gift cards through wallets and mass distribution rails that normalize digital redemption

Gift cards are increasingly being treated as part of broader wallet and payments ecosystems, where the same rails that drive day-to-day digital payments also make it easier to buy, store, and redeem prepaid value. In Mexico, the scale of convenience-led financial services and wallet adoption is a key enabler for broad gift-card reach.

Major ecosystem players are pushing digital payment adoption and inclusion, which indirectly benefits gift cards by improving acceptance, user trust, and "habit formation" around non-cash value. Mexico's retail and payments infrastructure is converging: large retail footprints, app-based wallets, and network partners.

Gift card programs will increasingly be designed to be wallet-compatible and trackable, with stronger links to account-based customer journeys (balance visibility, controlled redemption, customer support). This should intensify as platforms compete to own repeat spend.

Reframe gift cards as a structured employee incentive and controlled-spend instrument

Employers are leaning into digital incentives (including gift-card-like instruments and electronic wallets) to replace or reduce physical gifting and improve choice for employees. Mexico's benefits ecosystem is pushing flexible formats that can be issued digitally and used broadly across merchant networks.

HR teams are under pressure to improve retention and perceived value of benefits while keeping administration manageable. Digital benefit instruments are easier to distribute, audit, and scale than physical rewards, and they align with employees' preference for flexible, self-directed spending.

Corporate demand will push issuers toward programmable rules (where/when/how value is used), better reporting, and tighter controls, expanding B2B issuance volumes and making "corporate-funded gift value" a larger strategic segment.

Tighten fraud controls as gift-card scams and social engineering rise

Gift cards are increasingly cited as targets for fraud and social engineering, prompting more consumer guidance and greater scrutiny of how they are sold, activated, and redeemed.

As more commerce shifts online and via messaging channels, attackers exploit urgency, impersonation, and fake offers. Broader anti-fraud messaging in Mexico is emphasizing safer purchasing behaviors and verification dynamics that directly affect gift-card categories because of their "cash-like" characteristics once compromised.

Expect stronger controls at the point of sale and checkout (limits, step-up verification, improved customer support flows), plus more emphasis on traceability for digital gift value. Programs that cannot demonstrate control and dispute handling will face higher customer service costs and reputational risk.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Mexico



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Mexico through 118 tables and 288 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Companies Featured





Coppel

Bodega Aurrera

Liverpool

Chedraui

Amazon

OXXO

Mi Bodega Aurrera

Home Depot

Sam's Club

El Palacio de Hierro

Mexico Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Mexico Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Mexico Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Mexico Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Mexico Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Mexico Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Mexico Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Mexico Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

Mexico Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Mexico Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Mexico Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Mexico Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

