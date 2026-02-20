Singapore Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026: A $2.43 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Qoo10, Giant, Ikea, Sephora, CapitaLand Malls, Courts, Harvey Norman, Apple

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Singapore is expected to grow by 9.7% on annual basis to reach US$1.71 billion in 2026.







The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.55 billion to approximately USD 2.43 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in South Africa, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.



It breaks down market opportunities across gift card formats and usage dimensions, including functional attributes (open loop and closed loop), retail and corporate segments, distribution channels (online and offline), and delivery models. In addition, it provides clear insights into consumer and corporate purchasing behaviour, gifting occasions, and retail sector spending patterns. KPIs measured in both value and volume terms enable a deep understanding of gift card adoption, usage intensity, and end-market dynamics.





Strategic and Innovation Insights: Understand where the gift card market in Singapore is heading by assessing how the ecosystem is shifting toward digital gift cards, evolving delivery mechanisms, and changing format preferences (single-brand vs multi-brand). The report also helps interpret how redemption behaviour and sales uplift considerations are influencing retailer and corporate programme strategies.

Comprehensive Understanding of Gift Card Market Dynamics in Singapore: Build a full view of gifting and gift cards by linking total gift spend with retail and corporate consumer gift spend, and then narrowing into gift card-specific performance. The coverage spans consumer segments, product categories, retail sectors, and market share views to explain how the market is structured and where growth is concentrated.

Value and Volume-Based KPIs for Market Accuracy: Use a structured KPI view across gift card spend size and forecast, transaction value and volume, average value per card, and unused value to evaluate market momentum and efficiency. The report further strengthens accuracy through digital gift card sizing, penetration by occasion, and detailed split views for retail and corporate consumers.

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Evaluate market concentration and competitive intensity through retailer-level closed-loop market share analysis, along with comparisons by functional attribute (open-loop vs closed-loop) and format preference (single-brand vs multi-brand). This supports realistic benchmarking of leading retailers and the relative role of competing propositions in Singapore.

Actionable Inputs for Distribution and Growth Strategies: Identify where opportunity is strongest by analysing channel splits (online vs offline) and online sub-channels (first-party vs third-party), alongside sector-level views of gift card spend and sales uplift. These insights help refine expansion priorities, partner selection, and distribution strategy across retail and corporate programmes.

In-Depth Purchase Behaviour and Demographic Insights: Strengthen targeting and programme design using insights on payment method share, spend split by age, income, and gender, and how digital gift card behaviour differs across demographics. Corporate demand is further unpacked by company type and company size, supporting more tailored incentive and gifting strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Singapore



FairPrice Group

Sheng Siong

Qoo10

Giant

Ikea

Sephora

CapitaLand Malls

Courts

Harvey Norman

Apple

Singapore Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Singapore Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Singapore Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Singapore Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Singapore Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Singapore Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Singapore Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Singapore Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

Singapore Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Singapore Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Singapore Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Singapore Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

