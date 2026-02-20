South Africa Gift Card Business Report 2026: A $2.45+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by a Growing Shift from Physical Cards to App-Based Issuance and Loyalty-Linked Stored Value

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in South Africa is expected to grow by 11.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.64 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 12.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.47 billion to approximately USD 2.46 billion.





Competitive intensity is expected to increase as digital distribution becomes table stakes and differentiation shifts toward ecosystem integration. Aggregators will compete on catalogue breadth, reporting, and API-based issuance for corporate clients. Retailers with strong first-party data and app engagement will consolidate share, while smaller standalone issuers may struggle to remain visible.



Current State of the Market

The South African gift card market is moderately competitive, with activity split across large retailers, e-commerce platforms, fuel chains, and specialist prepaid distributors. Competition is centred on distribution reach, digital fulfilment, and integration with existing customer accounts or loyalty programmes, rather than pricing.

Physical gift cards remain visible in supermarkets and convenience retail, but competitive differentiation is increasingly driven by digital issuance, instant delivery, and balance management within apps and online accounts. The market shows a clear separation between issuer-led models (large retailers issuing their own cards) and aggregator-led models that bundle multiple brands for consumer and corporate use cases.

Key Players and New Entrants

Takealot is a central digital player that treats gift cards as account-linked stored value within its marketplace ecosystem. Large omnichannel retailers such as Pick'n Pay and Woolworths leverage extensive store networks while expanding app-based and online gift card journeys.

Fuel and convenience chains, including Engen, use gift cards for both consumer gifting and fleet or corporate rewards. Specialist prepaid and incentive platforms such as DigiCard and The Entertainment App focus on multi-brand aggregation and corporate distribution.

New entrants are typically fintech- or HR-tech-adjacent platforms positioning gift cards as part of broader employee rewards or digital payments propositions.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent activity has focused more on partnerships and platform integrations than on large-scale acquisitions.

Retailers have expanded digital gift card availability within mobile apps and loyalty ecosystems, while prepaid specialists have added new merchant brands to corporate catalogues.

Wallet and telco ecosystems have strengthened voucher and prepaid offerings through incremental feature expansion rather than formal M&A.

Shift from Physical Gift Cards to Account-Linked Digital Stored Value

Gift cards in South Africa are increasingly issued and redeemed as digital balances linked to customer accounts rather than as physical cards or one-time codes. Major e-commerce and omnichannel retailers such as Takealot allow gift card values to be stored in user accounts, enabling partial redemptions and balance carry-forward. Grocery and mass retail players, including Pick'n Pay and Woolworths, continue to expand digital gift card options through apps and online accounts rather than relying solely on in-store plastic cards.

South African retail has become more account-centric as mobile commerce, loyalty programmes, and app-based shopping grow. Retailers are also responding to operational challenges such as fraud, lost cards, and customer service disputes associated with anonymous vouchers. Digital balances offer better traceability and reconciliation, aligning with tighter scrutiny of prepaid instruments across the payments ecosystem.

Account-linked digital gift cards are expected to become the default format for large retailers and platforms. Physical cards will persist mainly for in-store gifting and cash-based purchases, but will decline in strategic importance.

Integration of Gift Cards into Wallet and Telco-Led Payment Ecosystems

Gift cards are increasingly distributed and redeemed within digital wallets and telco-linked payment ecosystems rather than through standalone gift card flows. Mobile network operators such as MTN and Vodacom support digital vouchers and prepaid value inside their payment and lifestyle platforms, particularly for airtime, data, and digital services.

South Africa has a large prepaid user base and a high reliance on mobile payments for everyday transactions. Wallets and telco platforms already manage stored value at scale, making them natural distribution rails for gift cards. For consumers, storing gift cards alongside airtime and other balances simplifies redemption and reduces friction.

Gift cards are expected to become more embedded within multi-purpose wallets, especially for digital services and everyday retail. Standalone gift card journeys will become less relevant as wallets normalise the use of stored value.

Expansion of Gift Cards as Tools for Corporate Rewards and Employee Benefits

Gift cards are increasingly used by South African corporates for employee rewards, incentives, and customer compensation, rather than only for consumer gifting. Retail and fuel gift cards are commonly used in staff recognition and sales-incentive programmes, offering greater flexibility than cash bonuses.

Employers are seeking controlled, auditable alternatives to cash incentives, particularly in a cost-conscious environment. Gift cards provide defined-value rewards with clearer governance, while recipients retain choice over when and how to spend.

Corporate demand is expected to remain a stable pillar of the gift card market, with further digitisation of issuance and reporting. This segment will increasingly influence product design and distribution partnerships.

Growth of Gift Cards for Digital Services, Gaming, and Subscriptions

Gift cards in South Africa are increasingly used to access digital services such as gaming, streaming, and app-based subscriptions. Consumers use gift cards as a bridge to access global digital platforms without relying on international cards.

Card penetration and cross-border payment acceptance remain uneven, while demand for digital content continues to rise. Gift cards provide a prepaid, controlled way to pay for digital services, particularly for younger and prepaid-first consumers.

Digital services gift cards are expected to grow faster than traditional retail gifting. This will reinforce partnerships between local distributors and global digital platforms.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered South Africa



Report Scope

Companies Featured

Spar

Pick n Pay

Shoprite

Checkers

Woolworths Food

Pep

Dis-Chem Pharmacy

Game

MRP

Edgars

South Africa Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

South Africa Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

South Africa Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

South Africa Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

South Africa Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

South Africa Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

South Africa Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

South Africa Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

South Africa Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

South Africa Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

South Africa Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

South Africa Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

South Africa Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

South Africa Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

