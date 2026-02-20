South Korea Gift Card Business Report 2026: $10.6 Billion Market Led by Kakao Pay and Naver Pay as Ecosystem-Embedded Digital Cards Drive Adoption - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in South Korea is expected to grow by 7.6% on annual basis to reach US$8.03 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 7.46 billion to approximately USD 10.60 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to concentrate further around dominant platforms and retail ecosystems. Barriers to entry will rise as wallet integration, compliance, and scale become prerequisites. Independent aggregators will face pressure unless they specialise in corporate or cross-platform use cases. Overall, the market will evolve toward fewer, deeper players rather than broader fragmentation.



Current State of the Market

The South Korean gift card market is characterised by high platform concentration and moderate competitive intensity. Distribution and redemption are increasingly controlled by a small number of digital platforms and retail groups that already dominate payments, commerce, and loyalty ecosystems. Gift cards function primarily as account-linked stored value rather than standalone retail SKUs, which limits fragmentation.

Competitive differentiation is less about card design or denomination and more about integration depth with wallets, memberships, and merchant ecosystems. Independent, open-loop gift card models play a limited role compared with platform-embedded gift card models.

Key Players and New Entrants

The market is led by platform-affiliated players. Kakao Pay is central, leveraging the Kakao ecosystem to distribute brand and multi-brand gift cards embedded within messaging, payments, and commerce flows. Naver Pay positions gift cards as part of its shopping, membership, and content ecosystem.

Large retail groups such as Lotte Group and Shinsegae Group issue closed-loop gift cards tightly integrated with their department stores, duty-free, and e-commerce operations. New entrants tend to be B2B-focused incentive and rewards platforms, rather than consumer-facing gift card brands.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In the past 12 months, competitive shifts have been driven more by product extensions and partnerships than by large-scale M&A. Platforms have expanded gift card catalogues and improved wallet-level balance management, while retailers have upgraded app-based redemption and membership integration. Public disclosures show no major gift-card-specific acquisitions, reflecting a preference for organic expansion within existing ecosystems rather than M&A-driven consolidation.

Shift Gift Cards into Mobile Wallet-Native Stored Value

Gift cards in South Korea are increasingly issued, stored, and redeemed as balances inside dominant mobile wallets rather than as standalone physical cards or one-time digital codes. Platforms such as Kakao Pay and Naver Pay offer brand and multi-brand gift cards alongside payment credentials, loyalty points, and coupons. Retail groups, including Shinsegae Group and Lotte Group, are increasingly enabling gift values to be redeemed directly through apps linked to customer accounts.

South Korea's high penetration of mobile payments and app-based retail has normalised account-linked stored value. From an operational standpoint, wallet-native gift cards reduce fraud, customer service disputes, and reconciliation complexity compared with emailed codes or plastic cards. Wallet platforms also prefer gift cards as a reloadable value that reinforces daily app engagement.

This trend is expected to intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid balances embedded in wallets, with physical cards confined to gifting occasions and tourist-heavy retail locations.

Reposition Gift Cards as Corporate and Platform-Controlled Spend Instruments

South Korean enterprises are using gift cards as controlled-value tools for employee rewards, consumer promotions, and platform incentives. Digital gift cards are distributed at scale for performance bonuses, campaign participation, and customer compensation, particularly through platform-linked delivery rather than cash payouts.

Corporates seek traceable, purpose-bound alternatives to cash that align with internal compliance and audit requirements. Platform-based gift cards allow spend restrictions by merchant category or brand, which aligns with South Korea's highly organised retail ecosystem. Coverage in Korean business media highlights the rising use of digital vouchers for HR and marketing programmes as firms tighten expense controls.

Corporate demand is expected to remain structurally strong. Gift cards will be treated less as gifts and more as programmable disbursement tools, with greater emphasis on reporting, expiry management, and usage analytics.

Integrate Gift Cards into Membership, Loyalty, and Subscription Ecosystems

Gift cards are being integrated into broader membership and subscription environments rather than sold as isolated products. Retailers and platforms increasingly allow gift value to coexist with loyalty points, membership credits, and subscription benefits within a single account balance.

South Korea's retail sector is heavily membership-led, spanning department stores, e-commerce platforms, and entertainment services. Gift cards fit naturally as another form of account credit that can be topped up, partially redeemed, and reused. This reduces friction and supports repeat engagement without introducing separate redemption mechanics.

Expect tighter coupling between gift cards and loyalty infrastructure. Standalone gift-card propositions will decline, while account-based value instruments become the default across large retailers and platforms.

Narrow the Role of Independent Aggregators as Platforms Internalise Distribution

Distribution is shifting away from third-party gift-card marketplaces toward first-party channels controlled by platforms and large retail groups. Wallets, super-apps, and retailer apps increasingly curate their own gift-card catalogues rather than relying on external aggregators.

Platforms aim to control customer experience, data, and economics across the full lifecycle of stored value. Internal distribution reduces dependency on intermediaries and allows tighter integration with payments, identity, and promotions. South Korea's platform-centric digital economy favours closed-loop models over open aggregation.

This trend is likely to continue, limiting the strategic relevance of independent aggregators. Market power will consolidate around platforms that own both the wallet and the merchant relationship.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered South Korea



Report Scope

Companies Featured

emart

Homeplus

Olive Young

Lotte Mart

NewCore Outlet

Lotte Department Store

Costco Korea

CU

Shinsegae Dept. Store

Himart

South Korea Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

South Korea Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

South Korea Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

South Korea Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

South Korea Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

South Korea Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

South Korea Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

South Korea Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

South Korea Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

South Korea Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

South Korea Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

South Korea Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

South Korea Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

South Korea Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

