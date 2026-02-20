South Korea Gift Card Business Report 2026: $10.6 Billion Market Led by Kakao Pay and Naver Pay as Ecosystem-Embedded Digital Cards Drive Adoption - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gift Card market in South Korea is expected to grow by 7.6% on annual basis to reach US$8.03 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 7.46 billion to approximately USD 10.60 billion.
Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to concentrate further around dominant platforms and retail ecosystems. Barriers to entry will rise as wallet integration, compliance, and scale become prerequisites. Independent aggregators will face pressure unless they specialise in corporate or cross-platform use cases. Overall, the market will evolve toward fewer, deeper players rather than broader fragmentation.
Current State of the Market
- The South Korean gift card market is characterised by high platform concentration and moderate competitive intensity. Distribution and redemption are increasingly controlled by a small number of digital platforms and retail groups that already dominate payments, commerce, and loyalty ecosystems. Gift cards function primarily as account-linked stored value rather than standalone retail SKUs, which limits fragmentation.
- Competitive differentiation is less about card design or denomination and more about integration depth with wallets, memberships, and merchant ecosystems. Independent, open-loop gift card models play a limited role compared with platform-embedded gift card models.
Key Players and New Entrants
- The market is led by platform-affiliated players. Kakao Pay is central, leveraging the Kakao ecosystem to distribute brand and multi-brand gift cards embedded within messaging, payments, and commerce flows. Naver Pay positions gift cards as part of its shopping, membership, and content ecosystem.
- Large retail groups such as Lotte Group and Shinsegae Group issue closed-loop gift cards tightly integrated with their department stores, duty-free, and e-commerce operations. New entrants tend to be B2B-focused incentive and rewards platforms, rather than consumer-facing gift card brands.
Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions
- In the past 12 months, competitive shifts have been driven more by product extensions and partnerships than by large-scale M&A. Platforms have expanded gift card catalogues and improved wallet-level balance management, while retailers have upgraded app-based redemption and membership integration. Public disclosures show no major gift-card-specific acquisitions, reflecting a preference for organic expansion within existing ecosystems rather than M&A-driven consolidation.
Shift Gift Cards into Mobile Wallet-Native Stored Value
- Gift cards in South Korea are increasingly issued, stored, and redeemed as balances inside dominant mobile wallets rather than as standalone physical cards or one-time digital codes. Platforms such as Kakao Pay and Naver Pay offer brand and multi-brand gift cards alongside payment credentials, loyalty points, and coupons. Retail groups, including Shinsegae Group and Lotte Group, are increasingly enabling gift values to be redeemed directly through apps linked to customer accounts.
- South Korea's high penetration of mobile payments and app-based retail has normalised account-linked stored value. From an operational standpoint, wallet-native gift cards reduce fraud, customer service disputes, and reconciliation complexity compared with emailed codes or plastic cards. Wallet platforms also prefer gift cards as a reloadable value that reinforces daily app engagement.
- This trend is expected to intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid balances embedded in wallets, with physical cards confined to gifting occasions and tourist-heavy retail locations.
Reposition Gift Cards as Corporate and Platform-Controlled Spend Instruments
- South Korean enterprises are using gift cards as controlled-value tools for employee rewards, consumer promotions, and platform incentives. Digital gift cards are distributed at scale for performance bonuses, campaign participation, and customer compensation, particularly through platform-linked delivery rather than cash payouts.
- Corporates seek traceable, purpose-bound alternatives to cash that align with internal compliance and audit requirements. Platform-based gift cards allow spend restrictions by merchant category or brand, which aligns with South Korea's highly organised retail ecosystem. Coverage in Korean business media highlights the rising use of digital vouchers for HR and marketing programmes as firms tighten expense controls.
- Corporate demand is expected to remain structurally strong. Gift cards will be treated less as gifts and more as programmable disbursement tools, with greater emphasis on reporting, expiry management, and usage analytics.
Integrate Gift Cards into Membership, Loyalty, and Subscription Ecosystems
- Gift cards are being integrated into broader membership and subscription environments rather than sold as isolated products. Retailers and platforms increasingly allow gift value to coexist with loyalty points, membership credits, and subscription benefits within a single account balance.
- South Korea's retail sector is heavily membership-led, spanning department stores, e-commerce platforms, and entertainment services. Gift cards fit naturally as another form of account credit that can be topped up, partially redeemed, and reused. This reduces friction and supports repeat engagement without introducing separate redemption mechanics.
- Expect tighter coupling between gift cards and loyalty infrastructure. Standalone gift-card propositions will decline, while account-based value instruments become the default across large retailers and platforms.
Narrow the Role of Independent Aggregators as Platforms Internalise Distribution
- Distribution is shifting away from third-party gift-card marketplaces toward first-party channels controlled by platforms and large retail groups. Wallets, super-apps, and retailer apps increasingly curate their own gift-card catalogues rather than relying on external aggregators.
- Platforms aim to control customer experience, data, and economics across the full lifecycle of stored value. Internal distribution reduces dependency on intermediaries and allows tighter integration with payments, identity, and promotions. South Korea's platform-centric digital economy favours closed-loop models over open aggregation.
- This trend is likely to continue, limiting the strategic relevance of independent aggregators. Market power will consolidate around platforms that own both the wallet and the merchant relationship.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|South Korea
Report Scope
Companies Featured
- emart
- Homeplus
- Olive Young
- Lotte Mart
- NewCore Outlet
- Lotte Department Store
- Costco Korea
- CU
- Shinsegae Dept. Store
- Himart
South Korea Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis
- Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category
- Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
South Korea Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
South Korea Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
South Korea Gift Card Market Size and Structure
- Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume
- Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute
South Korea Digital Gift Card Market Analysis
- Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
- Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size
South Korea Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method
- Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
- Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics
- Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type
South Korea Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
South Korea Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
South Korea Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend
- Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute
South Korea Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Festivals and Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebrations
- Self-Use
- Other Occasions
South Korea Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size
- Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises
South Korea Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel
- Online vs. Offline Distribution
- Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution
- First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution
South Korea Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
- Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector
- Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector
South Korea Competitive and Format-Level Analysis
- Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate
- Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference
- Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kua0gp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment