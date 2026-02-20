Spain Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026: A $5.83 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Mercadona, El Corte Ingles, Lidl, Carrefour, Consum, Eroski, JD.com, Zara, Leroy Merlin

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Spain is expected to grow by 6.1% on annual basis to reach US$4.65 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 4.38 billion to approximately USD 5.83 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Spain, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.

Competitive intensity is expected to increase around platform control, integration depth, and data visibility, rather than around new standalone issuers. Large retailers and platforms are likely to further internalize gift card capabilities, reducing reliance on third-party distributors for consumer-facing use cases. The corporate and incentive segments will remain more open, supporting the continued relevance of specialist providers and aggregators.



Current State of the Market

Spain's gift card market is moderately concentrated, with competitive intensity shaped more by retail and platform ecosystems than by standalone gift card specialists.

Large retailers and digital platforms dominate issuance and redemption, while third-party aggregators serve as supporting distribution partners, particularly for corporate and multi-brand use cases. Competition increasingly revolves around account-linked digital formats, wallet integration, and closed-loop retention, rather than pricing or card variety.

Key Players and New Entrants

Amazon Espana remains a reference point for account-based gift card balances, setting consumer expectations for partial redemption and reuse. El Corte Ingles continues to leverage its omnichannel footprint, using gift cards to retain spend within its retail and services ecosystem.

Grocery and mass retail players such as Carrefour Espana act both as issuers and distributors, with a growing focus on closed-loop cards. Digital-first entrants, including Pluxee Espana (formerly Sodexo Benefits & Rewards), are strengthening their presence in corporate and incentive-driven gift card programs.

Gift cards are shifting from physical cards to account-linked digital stored value

Gift cards in Spain are increasingly issued and redeemed as balances linked to customer accounts rather than as plastic cards or one-time digital codes. Platforms such as Amazon Espana treat gift cards as persistent account credit, allowing partial redemption, balance carry-forward, and reuse across transactions. Large omnichannel retailers, including El Corte Ingles, have expanded digital gift card formats that sit inside logged-in customer journeys rather than being handled as standalone vouchers.

Spanish retail is becoming more account-centric, with higher penetration of app-based shopping, digital receipts, and loyalty programs. From an operational standpoint, account-linked balances reduce customer service issues related to lost cards and balance disputes, while improving traceability in line with consumer-protection expectations highlighted in recent Spanish retail and payments commentary.

Account-linked digital gift cards are expected to become the default format for large retailers and platforms. Physical cards will remain relevant mainly for in-store gifting and tourism-led purchases, but will decline in strategic importance.

Gift cards are being embedded into everyday payment and wallet ecosystems

Gift cards in Spain are increasingly distributed and redeemed within payment apps and digital wallets rather than being sold as standalone products. Integration with domestic payment schemes such as Bizum and retailer-owned wallets is enabling gift value to be surfaced directly at checkout or within user accounts.

Spain's strong adoption of mobile payments and instant transfers has normalised app-based value storage. Payment platforms and retailers view gift cards as a form of prepaid value that reinforces daily usage and keeps spend within their ecosystems, rather than as seasonal or one-off gifting products.

Gift cards will increasingly behave like prepaid balances embedded into payment flows. Standalone gift card purchases will persist but will represent a smaller share of distribution compared with in-app and wallet-native issuance.

Corporate and incentive use cases are becoming structurally important

Spanish companies are using gift cards as controlled-value instruments for employee rewards, sales incentives, and customer promotions. Retail and mobility brands such as Cabify offer digital gift cards that are commonly used in corporate programs rather than solely for consumer gifting.

Employers and platforms are seeking alternatives to cash-based rewards that offer clearer spend controls and simpler administration. Recent Spanish HR and benefits publications highlight growing employer preference for digital reward instruments that can be tracked and restricted by category or merchant.

Corporate and incentive-driven gift card volumes are expected to grow faster than consumer gifting. Issuers are likely to prioritise APIs, reporting tools, and bulk issuance capabilities over retail shelf presence.

Distribution is consolidating around large retail and platform ecosystems

Gift card distribution in Spain is concentrated within major retail and e-commerce ecosystems. Supermarket and mass-retail groups such as Carrefour Espana continue to offer third-party gift cards, but strategic emphasis is shifting toward closed-loop cards that retain spend within their own networks.

Margin pressure and rising operational costs are pushing retailers to prioritise gift cards that support customer retention rather than acting purely as neutral distribution channels. Recent retail sector commentary in Spain points to tighter control over payments, loyalty, and stored value as a defensive strategy.

The market will see fewer independent distributors and greater dominance by large platforms and retailers. Closed-loop gift cards will gain share, while open, multi-brand offerings will focus on corporate and promotional use cases.

