Saudi Arabia Gift Card Business Report 2026: A $2.87 Billion Market by 2030 from $1.85 Billion in 2025, Omnichannel Retailers Jarir Bookstore and Extra Stores, Alongside STC Pay, Intensify Competition

The Gift Card market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 9.6% on annual basis to reach US$2.03 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 10.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.85 billion to approximately USD 2.87 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to intensify as wallets and super-apps gain greater influence over distribution. Standalone gift card providers are likely to remain niche unless deeply integrated into payment or enterprise workflows. Retailers and platforms with strong digital ecosystems will increasingly internalize gift card issuance rather than relying on third parties.



Current State of the Market

The Saudi Arabian gift card market is moderately concentrated, with competition led by large e-commerce platforms, major omnichannel retailers, and wallet operators rather than standalone gift card specialists. Competitive intensity is increasing as gift cards shift from physical retail SKUs toward digital, account-linked stored value embedded in apps and wallets.

Scale in distribution, customer accounts, and payment integration matters more than breadth of brand catalog, giving an advantage to platforms already embedded in daily commerce.

Key Players and New Entrants

Amazon.sa and Noon anchor the market through closed-loop gift cards tied to logged-in user accounts. Omnichannel retailers such as Jarir Bookstore and Extra Stores use gift cards to drive cross-channel spend.

Wallet players, led by STC Pay, are emerging as important distributors by embedding gift cards within prepaid balance ecosystems. Regional aggregators such as YouGotaGift participate mainly through corporate and promotional use cases rather than consumer-led demand.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent activity has focused more on product expansion and partnerships than on large acquisitions. E-commerce and wallet players have expanded digital gift card formats, bulk issuance tools, and app-based redemption rather than pursuing consolidation.

Corporate gifting and rewards partnerships between retailers and digital platforms have increased, reflecting demand from enterprises rather than consumers.

Shift Gift Cards from Physical and One-Time Codes to Account-Linked Digital Stored Value

Gift cards in Saudi Arabia are increasingly issued and redeemed as persistent digital balances linked to user accounts rather than as plastic cards or single-use codes. Platforms such as Amazon.sa treat gift cards as reusable account credit, enabling partial redemption and balance carry-forward. Large omnichannel retailers, including Jarir Bookstore, have expanded digital gift card issuance through logged-in online and app journeys, reducing reliance on physical cards.

Saudi retail is increasingly account-centric, supported by high mobile-app usage, loyalty programs, and digital receipts. From an operational standpoint, account-linked balances reduce customer disputes related to lost cards and enable clearer tracking of stored value, aligning with tighter oversight of prepaid instruments in the Kingdom's payments ecosystem.

Account-linked digital gift cards are expected to become the default format for large retailers and marketplaces. Physical cards will persist mainly for in-store gifting and tourism-related purchases but will decline in strategic relevance.

Embed Gift Cards into Wallet and Super-App Payment Ecosystems

Gift cards are increasingly distributed, stored, and redeemed inside digital wallets rather than through standalone gift card flows. Wallet platforms such as STC Pay support brand gift cards, prepaid balances, and everyday payment use cases. This embeds gift cards into habitual payment behavior rather than limiting them to gifting occasions.

Saudi Arabia has a strong adoption of wallet-based payments for bill pay, transfers, and retail transactions. Wallet operators favor gift cards as reloadable stored value that increases balance retention and app engagement without introducing new credit risk.

Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid wallet balances rather than separate products. Distribution power will shift toward wallet operators, reducing the role of standalone gift card aggregators.

Expand Gift Cards Beyond Gifting into Corporate, Rewards, and Controlled Spend Use Cases

Saudi enterprises are increasingly using digital gift cards for employee rewards, consumer promotions, and controlled incentive programs. Large platforms such as Noon support bulk digital gift card issuance for corporate and promotional use rather than only consumer gifting.

Companies are seeking alternatives to cash bonuses that provide spend control, brand alignment, and simpler reconciliation. Digital gift cards allow employers and platforms to define eligible merchants and reduce misuse compared with cash or transfers.

Corporate and incentive use cases will account for a growing share of gift card issuance. Retailers and platforms will design gift cards specifically for B2B distribution rather than adapting consumer products.

Localize Gift Cards for Digital Entertainment, Gaming, and Subscription Spend

Gift cards are increasingly used to fund digital entertainment, gaming, and subscription services rather than physical retail alone. Retailers and platforms distribute gift cards for gaming, app stores, and streaming services, reflecting strong demand for digital content consumption in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has a young, digitally engaged population with high spending on gaming and digital services. Gift cards provide a controlled payment option for digital platforms, particularly for users who prefer prepaid value over direct card storage.

Digital-only gift cards will grow faster than retail-only formats. Partnerships between content platforms, retailers, and wallets will deepen to simplify discovery and redemption.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope

Companies Featured

Jarir

Panda

HyperPanda

Al Nahdi

Danube

Abdullah AlOthaim

Al-Dawaa Pharmacies

Amazon

Tamimi Markets

LuLu Hypermarket

Saudi Arabia Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Saudi Arabia Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

Saudi Arabia Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Saudi Arabia Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

