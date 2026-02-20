Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Report 2026: Opportunities Driven by Rising Urban Waste, Increasing Sustainable Practices, Government Investments in Recycling, and AI Technology Adoptio

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The waste management and recovery services market has shown robust growth, with its size expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Forecasts estimate a rise from $193.49 billion in 2025 to $252.96 billion in 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This expansion is fueled by the escalating demand for sustainable waste solutions, greater government investment in recycling, and the adoption of circular economy practices.

An increase in urban waste generation, alongside heightened environmental awareness and expanded municipal waste initiatives, contributed to past growth. Future developments will see a focus on innovative waste processing technologies and environmentally responsible disposal techniques, including waste-to-energy conversion programs. The boost in residential sector demand is notably significant. According to recent data from the United States Census Bureau in October 2023, the issuance of building permits saw a notable rise, supporting market expansion efforts.

Companies in this sector are increasingly leveraging cutting-edge solutions, such as AI-powered data analytics and digital platforms, to enhance waste tracking and improve resource recovery efficiency. These solutions facilitate real-time data processing and insight generation, which is critical in supporting circular economy initiatives. Additionally, platforms like the recently launched Diversys.ai offer technological advancements such as VERA, a Virtual Environmental Recovery Assistant, to optimize resource allocation and regulatory compliance.

Strategic acquisitions are also playing a key role in market dynamics. In October 2024, Federal Signal Corporation expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Standard Equipment Company, focusing on enriching its offerings in rental and used equipment. This expansion underscores the sector's commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and service breadth.

The major players steering the market include Suez Environment SA, Veolia Environment SA, Republic Services Inc., and Waste Management Inc., among others. Geographically, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions show promising growth trajectories. The market encompasses revenues from waste treatment, disposal, and recycling services, emphasizing goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers.

The waste management and recovery services market represents a critical segment in environmental sustainability and resource management. As global ecological measures intensify, the sector's growth is anticipated to contribute significantly to the overarching goals of environmental responsibility and sustainable development.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $204.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $252.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Recycling and Resource Recovery Practices

4.2.2 Rising Focus on Sustainable Waste Processing Solutions

4.2.3 Increasing Emphasis on Waste to Energy Conversion Programs

4.2.4 Expansion of Regulated Waste Collection and Monitoring Systems

4.2.5 Strengthening Shift Toward Environmentally Responsible Disposal



5. Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Residential Households

5.2 Commercial Establishments

5.3 Industrial Manufacturing Units

5.4 Municipal and Government Authorities

5.5 Healthcare and Institutional Facilities



6. Waste Management and Recovery Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Collection, Open Dumping, Incineration or Combustion, Landfill, Recycling

9.2. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Segmentation by Waste Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hazardous Waste, E-Waste, Municipal Waste, Plastic Waste, Industrial Waste, Other Waste Types

9.3. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

9.4. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Collection, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Residential Collection, Commercial Collection, Industrial Collection, Hazardous Waste Collection

9.5. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Open Dumping, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Unregulated Dump Sites, Regulated Dump Sites

9.6. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Incineration or Combustion, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Waste-to-Energy Incineration, Hazardous Waste Incineration

9.7. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Landfill, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, Hazardous Waste Landfill, Sanitary Landfill

9.8. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Recycling, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Curbside Recycling, Drop-Off Recycling, Industrial Recycling, E-Waste Recycling



10. Waste Management and Recovery Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Waste Management and Recovery Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Suez Environment SA

Veolia Environment SA

Republic Services Inc.

Biffa plc

Clean Harbors Inc.

Daiseki Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Remondis Se & Co. KG

Waste Management Inc.

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

FCC Environment Ltd.

GFL Environmental Inc.

GreenWaste Recovery Inc.

IQR Solutions AB

Meridian Waste Solutions Inc.

Recology Inc.

Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

Waste Connections Inc.

Waste Pro USA Inc

