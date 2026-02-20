Oilfield Integrity Management Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: $25+ Bn Opportunities in Addressing Aging Infrastructure, Adopting Predictive Maintenance and Real-time Monitoring Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilfield Integrity Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The oilfield integrity management market is witnessing a robust expansion, expected to rise from $17.65 billion in 2025 to $19.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is fueled by the aging oilfield infrastructure, increased onshore and offshore drilling activities, past asset failures, regulatory demands for inspections, and proliferation of offshore production assets. Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $25.74 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9%. This anticipated rise is attributed to stricter safety regulations, digital oilfield technology adoption, offshore investment increases, asset life optimization, and predictive analytics growth. Key trends include predictive maintenance programs, real-time asset monitoring, advanced corrosion risk management, data-driven inspection planning, and asset lifecycle extension emphasis.

The escalating energy demand is a primary driver for the oilfield integrity management market. The energy sector, encompassing production to distribution, leverages oil integrity management for consistent production, resource optimization, and compliance with regulations-ensuring reliable energy supply while protecting the environment. In April 2024, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water reported Australia's steady electricity generation in 2023, marked by a significant increase in renewable energy contribution, underscoring the market's growth impetus due to energy demand.

Industry leaders are focusing on innovative solutions to improve offshore infrastructure safety and digital transformation. For instance, in January 2023, Saipem S.p.A. launched the PALM Suite in collaboration with MCS, enhancing subsea asset management through 3D reconstruction, IoT data collection, and lifecycle management. This development aids offshore operators in optimizing inspections, improving risk assessments, and streamlining data management, thereby reducing operational risks and fostering sustainability.

Oceaneering International Inc. partnered with Global Data Insight, Inc. to develop digital asset solutions aimed at boosting infrastructure performance and operational efficiency through advanced analytics and digital technologies. Such collaborations indicate a sector-wide shift towards digital and data-driven management systems.

Prominent market players include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., and more, who are continuously pushing the boundaries in the oilfield integrity management landscape. North America dominated the market in 2025, whereas Europe is projected to experience the fastest growth rate moving forward, emphasizing regional dynamics affecting market development.

The oilfield integrity management market encapsulates revenues generated through various operational aspects including inspection, data operations, and supervision systems. The market valuation considers the total revenue within specified geographies, focusing on direct sales rather than supply chain resales.

