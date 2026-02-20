Weight Management Supplements Market Report 2026: A $15+ Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Leading Players - Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, GSK, Glanbia, Herbalife Nutrition, and Amway - Forecast to 2035

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Management Supplements Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The weight management supplements market is witnessing significant expansion, with its size expected to rise from $6.69 billion in 2025 to $7.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This historic growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing global prevalence of obesity, heightened consumer interest in fitness and wellness, expanding dietary supplement retail channels, the burgeoning sports nutrition industry, and the enhanced availability of herbal extracts.

Projections indicate that this market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching $15.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6%. This forecasted expansion is driven by the rising demand for personalized nutrition, the integration of digital health platforms, the proliferation of plant-based supplement formulations, stricter regulatory scrutiny on supplement efficacy, and consumer preference for preventive health solutions. Key trends expected to gain momentum include the adoption of botanical-based supplements, the surge in popularity of gummies and functional snack formats, and the shift toward online supplement sales.

The escalating rates of obesity are a primary driver of market growth. The ubiquity of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods coupled with lifestyle changes is leading to increased body fat accumulation across various populations. Weight management supplements address obesity by supporting metabolic activity, appetite suppression, and fat burning when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. According to the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in 2025, 64.5% of adults in England were overweight or living with obesity, underscoring the demand for effective weight management solutions.

In response, major companies in the sector are innovating with products like GLP-1 nutrition companion offerings, aimed at improving the absorption and efficacy of active ingredients. For example, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. introduced GLP-1 Nutrition Companion products in February 2024, designed for users of GLP-1 receptor agonists. These are available in classic and vegan variants, addressing issues like muscle loss associated with appetite-suppressing medications.

Strategic acquisitions also bolster the market's expansion. Notably, Supreme PLC acquired SlimFast UK & Europe in October 2025 for $26.79 million, aiming to diversify and strengthen its presence in the health and nutrition market through a well-known meal replacement brand.

Prominent industry players include Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, GSK plc, Glanbia plc, and Amway Corporation, among others. With North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region, this market spans globally, incorporating countries such as the USA, China, India, and the UK.

Overall, the market, which includes the sale of fat burners, appetite suppressants, protein powders, and meal replacement shakes, continues to drive revenue growth through innovative products and strategic expansions, promising a healthier future for consumers worldwide.

