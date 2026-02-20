Mining Waste Management Industry Report 2026-2035: A $307.73 Billion Market by 2030 with Veolia Environnement, Tetra Tec, Stantec Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mining waste management market is exhibiting robust growth, with expectations to expand from $219.83 billion in 2025 to $235.39 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this upward trajectory include heightened global mining activity, increased mineral extraction, and the establishment of early regulatory frameworks focusing on mining waste management. An emerging consciousness about the environmental footprint of mining activities and the strengthening of industrial responsibility are also central to this growth.

From 2025 to 2030, the market is projected to reach $307.73 billion at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth signifies intensified enforcement of environmental compliance, an uptick in demand for sustainable mining operations, and advancements in waste recycling technologies. Notable trends include the heightened emphasis on safe disposal of mining residues, the adoption of structured tailings management, and the advancement of resource recovery solutions. These developments point towards a deepening commitment to ecological conservation.

The accelerating demand for metals and minerals across several industries is a pivotal driver for the mining waste management sector. As industries continue to rely on these resources, effective waste handling becomes imperative across all mining stages. For instance, the U.S. Geological Survey reported an increase in the estimated value of metal production to $33.5 billion in 2024 from $33 billion in 2023. This increased demand underpins the necessity for efficient waste management solutions.

Market leaders are investing in research and development to drive innovation within the sector. In May 2023, Newmont Corporation launched the GeoStable Tailings Consortium. This initiative focuses on creating geo-stable landforms through innovative tailings and waste rock blends, proposing potentially reduced process water usage and enhanced stability. Similarly, strategic acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. SLR Consulting's acquisition of Responsible Mining Solutions Corp. in February 2025 aimed to expand and enhance their integrated mine waste engineering capabilities, focusing on sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.

Key industry players include Veolia Environnement SA, Tetra Tech Inc., Stantec Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and more. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, underscoring its significant role in the sector. Operations span across regions including Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries such as China, India, the USA, and Brazil.

The mining waste management market offers services like landfill, incineration, and composting, with revenue generated from these services contributing to market value. Revenue is characterized by transactions and services offered in various geographies, reflective of the dynamic nature of the global mining waste management sector.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6dhig

