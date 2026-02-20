Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report 2026-2035: A $310.65 Billion Market by 2030 with Veolia Environnement, WM Intellectual Property, Republic Services, Waste Connections Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction and demolition waste management market has experienced steady growth, increasing from $216.3 billion in 2025 to $232.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is attributed to increased construction activities, demolition projects, rising waste generation concerns, and the expansion of infrastructure development. The sector's importance continues to grow, with a projected expansion to $310.65 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.5%. This forecasted growth is fueled by sustainability initiatives, recycling efficiency, urban redevelopment projects, and eco-friendly disposal demand.

Key trends include a focus on recycling and waste recovery solutions, the adoption of sustainable practices, and a rising demand for efficient demolition waste handling. The construction industry's expansion significantly propels market growth. CDWM plays a decisive role, promoting sustainability and resource efficiency by focusing on minimizing, reusing, and recycling vast amounts of waste from construction activities.

In December 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that construction spending for October 2023 was expected to reach $2.02 trillion, marking a 0.6% increase from the revised September estimate and a 10.7% rise from the previous year. This sector's expansion directly influences the waste management market.

Major industry players are prioritizing advanced solutions, such as low-speed shredders, to enhance recycling efficiency and sustainability. In January 2024, Vermeer Corporation launched the LS3600TX, a low-speed shredder designed for efficient recycling, processing materials like wood and construction debris while minimizing noise and energy consumption.

Company mergers signify strategic growth in the sector. In January 2023, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. acquired SHTANG Recycle Ltd. to bolster CEMEX's commitment to sustainability through its Future in Action initiative, focusing on climate action, circularity, and resource management. SHTANG Recycle specializes in demolition, construction, and excavation waste recycling, enhancing CEMEX Regenera's capabilities.

Leading companies in the market include Veolia Environnement S.A., WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C. Inc., Republic Services Inc., and others. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest in the market by 2025, encompassing countries like Australia, China, India, and Japan. This market includes revenues from entities offering services such as landfilling, incineration, waste compaction, and composting. Revenues reflect the sale of services within specified geographies, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $232.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $310.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Increasing Focus on Recycling and Waste Recovery Solutions

Growing Adoption of Sustainable Construction Waste Practices

Rising Demand for Efficient Demolition Waste Handling

Expanding Use of Recycled Construction Materials

Increasing Emphasis on Environmentally Responsible Waste Disposal

Companies Featured

Veolia Environnement S.A.

WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C. Inc.

Republic Services Inc.

Waste Connections Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Biffa plc

Renewi plc

Remondis SE & Co. KG

FCC Environment

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Daiseki Co. Ltd.

Bingo Industries Ltd

Gamma Waste Systems Ltd

IEISL IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure & Services Ltd.

Closed Loop Recycling

GFL Environmental Inc.

Paprec Group

Indaver NV

Sims Metal Management Limited

Viridor Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/195uf4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment