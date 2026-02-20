Weight Loss and Diet Management Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $45+ Billion Market by 2030 with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem, Kellogg, Herbalife, Apollo Endosurgery, and Medifast Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The weight loss and diet management market has experienced significant growth recently and is set to expand from $31.07 billion in 2025 to $45.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is driven by the worldwide obesity epidemic, increasing awareness of healthier lifestyles, and a rising demand for nutritional supplements and weight management services. The market is further propelled by the expansion of fitness and slimming centers and the early adoption of structured weight-loss programs.
The future growth of the weight loss market is expected to be bolstered by a growing preference for preventive healthcare and personalized nutrition, along with advancements in digital diet monitoring solutions and an increased focus on long-term wellness outcomes. Notable trends include a focus on personalized diet plans, higher demand for nutritional counseling, and the adoption of meal replacement solutions.
Rising obesity rates are a critical factor driving market growth. Weight loss and diet management solutions are vital for reducing obesity-related health risks and enhancing overall well-being. In England, for example, the prevalence of obesity among adults increased to 64.5% in 2023-2024, up from 64% the previous year.
Innovative approaches are becoming increasingly important in this market, with companies like GNC Holdings LLC introducing products such as Total Lean GlucaTrim. This plant-based supplement, launched in January 2024, is designed to aid weight management, promote lean muscle development, and regulate blood sugar levels. It includes ingredients like Slimvance and Reducose to enhance metabolism and insulin response.
Strategic acquisitions are also playing a role in market expansion. In March 2023, Profile Plan LLC acquired HMR Plan to enhance its offerings in structured meal programs and lifestyle management solutions. This integration aims to provide more comprehensive weight management options to consumers.
Key players in the market include Weight Watchers International Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Kellogg Company, Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Medifast Inc., among others. North America has been identified as the largest market region in 2025, with significant participation from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions globally.
The market encompasses revenues from services provided by gyms, aerobic centers, yoga facilities, and dietary product sales. These include foods like whole eggs, salmon, and beans, as well as drinks like green tea and apple cider vinegar. The reported values represent 'factory gate' values, indicating revenues earned from goods by manufacturers or creators.
The weight loss and diet management market report covers various regions including North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Geographies such as the USA, Canada, UK, China, Japan, India, and others are significant contributors to this market's revenue.
Markets Covered:
- Diet: Better-for-You-Food and Beverages, Weight Loss Supplements, Meal Replacements, Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Other Diets.
- Equipment: Fitness and Surgical Equipment.
- Service: Fitness Centers, Health Clubs, Slimming Centers, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs.
- Application: Small and Large Retail, Online Distribution, Multilevel Marketing, Health and Beauty Stores.
Subsegments:
- Low-Fat Foods, Whole Grain Products, Fortified Foods, Herbal and Protein Supplements, Fat Burners, Meal Bars, Shakes, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Natural and Artificial Sweeteners.
Key Companies Mentioned: Weight Watchers International Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Kellogg Company, Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Medifast Inc., and others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$33.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$45.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
- Growing Shift Toward Personalized Diet Programs
- Rising Demand for Nutritional Counseling Services
- Increasing Adoption of Meal Replacement Solutions
- Expansion of Health Focused Lifestyle Modification Programs
- Strengthening Emphasis on Preventive Health and Wellness
Companies Featured
- Weight Watchers International Inc.
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- Kellogg Company
- Herbalife Ltd.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- Medifast Inc.
- Atkins Nutritionals Inc.
- Health Total
- Fitelo
- Pulse Nutri Science Private Limited
- Life Extension Foundation
- Slimming World Ltd.
- Herbal Magic LLC
- WeightNot LLC
- Diet Center Group
- Lindora LLC
- Quick Weight Loss Centers LLC
- The Camp Transformation Center
- The Biggest Loser Resort
- Noom Inc.
- MyFitnessPal LLC
- The Beachbody Company Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt41uz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment