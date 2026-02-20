Legal Marijuana Market Report 2026-2035: Trulieve Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and Cresco Labs Inc. are Focused on Capturing Larger Market Shares Through Product Differentiation and Innovation

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Marijuana Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers an array of companies, from Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Verano Holdings Corp., and delivers insights into their roles within various market segments. With expanded geographical coverage of markets such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia, the report responds to recent supply chain and manufacturing shifts.

The legal marijuana market is experiencing significant growth, with its size expected to increase from $32.31 billion in 2025 to $39.26 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 21.5%.

This upsurge is primarily driven by legal reforms supporting medical cannabis, a growing acceptance of recreational marijuana, and the move from illegal to regulated supply chains. The market is projected to continue its exponential trajectory, reaching $84.8 billion by 2030, driven by expanding pharma-grade cannabis products, a rising demand for wellness formats, and increased investment in large-scale cultivation.

Several trends are shaping the future of the legal marijuana market. These include a heightened demand for regulated cannabis products, an expansion of medicinal cannabis applications, and the development of premium marijuana strains. Additionally, the rise of non-smokable cannabis products is gaining momentum alongside the adoption of standardized potency and quality measures. Notably, the increase in epilepsy cases is boosting market growth, as CBD shows promise in reducing epilepsy symptoms, offering an alternative to traditional medications.

Key players like Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Green Thumb Industries Inc., and Cresco Labs Inc. are focused on capturing larger market shares through product differentiation and innovation. The market also faces challenges due to global trade shifts and tariffs, impacting the cost of imported equipment and materials needed for cultivation and production. However, these challenges may also spur domestic manufacturing and innovation in processing solutions.

The legal marijuana market report offers crucial insights, covering global statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and detailed segment data. The report aims to keep stakeholders informed of market trends and opportunities, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the industry's evolving landscape. Furthermore, the report will include updates on trade relations and their impact on the market, providing revised forecasts and strategic recommendations to manage the dynamic international environment.

Geographically, North America stands as the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report covers significant markets worldwide, including regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and emerging markets across Africa and South America.

Scope

Products: Buds, Oils, and Concentrates, Tinctures

Buds, Oils, and Concentrates, Tinctures Compounds: THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD

THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD Mode of Delivery: Capsules, Concentrates, Edibles, Others

Capsules, Concentrates, Edibles, Others Applications: Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others

Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others End-Users: Pharmaceutical, Food, Beverages, Tobacco, Personal Care, R&D Centers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $39.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Legal Marijuana Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Legal Marijuana Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Legal Marijuana Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Legal Marijuana Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Legal Marijuana Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Food Manufacturers

5.3 Beverage Manufacturers

5.4 Tobacco Companies

5.5 Personal Care Product Manufacturers



6. Legal Marijuana Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Legal Marijuana Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Legal Marijuana PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Legal Marijuana Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Legal Marijuana Historic Market Size and Growth

7.4. Global Legal Marijuana Forecast Market Size and Growth



8. Global Legal Marijuana Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Segmentation by Product

9.2. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Segmentation by Compound

9.3. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

9.4. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Segmentation by Application

9.5. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Segmentation by End-User

9.6. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Sub-Segmentation of Buds

9.7. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Sub-Segmentation of Oils and Concentrates

9.8. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Sub-Segmentation of Tinctures



10. Legal Marijuana Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Legal Marijuana Market, Split by Country



Companies Featured

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Tilray Brands Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Acreage Holdings Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Green Roads

MediPharm Labs

CV Sciences Inc.

Maricann Inc.

Tikun Olam Ltd.

United Cannabis Corporation

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Isodiol International Inc.

Ascend Wellness Holdings

Verano Holdings Corp.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

TerrAscend Corp.

Columbia Care Inc.

Hexo Corp.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/legfr6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment