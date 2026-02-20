Cannabis-Infused Products Market Analysis Report 2026-2030 & 2035: Digitalization and Sustainability Reshape Product Innovation, Labeling Compliance and Multi-Format Portfolio Diversification

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis-Infused Products Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cannabis-infused products market is positioned for significant growth, expanding from $33.62 billion in 2025 to $41.44 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. This surge can be largely attributed to the gradual legalization across various regions, increasing consumer acceptance, the expansion of medical cannabis programs, and the growth of specialty retail channels.

Projecting further into 2030, the market is expected to reach a remarkable size of $94.42 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 22.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the expansion of wellness-focused consumption, increasing investments in branded products, the growth of regulated recreational markets, and escalating demand for pharmaceutical-grade formulations. Key trends include the popularity of edible and beverage-based products, increased use of CBD in wellness formulations, product standardization, and the diversification of product formats.

The rise of e-commerce is a pivotal factor in the market's expansion. The shift towards online shopping and digital platforms is facilitating easier access to cannabis-infused products, meeting the rising demand for wellness and alternative health solutions. For instance, U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $289.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 2.1% increase compared to the previous quarter. This shift significantly contributes to the growth of the cannabis-infused products market.

Innovative technologies, such as SoRSE emulsion technology, are being utilized by companies to improve bioavailability and taste in cannabis beverages and edibles, enhancing the consumer experience. Aurora Cannabis Inc. launched new cannabis-infused beverages using this technology, providing precise dosage control and a smooth taste while ensuring faster onset times and consistent effects.

Strategic acquisitions also fuel market growth. In December 2024, Organigram Holdings Inc. acquired Motif Labs Ltd., aiming to solidify its leadership in the Canadian cannabis industry. This acquisition enhances Organigram's market position and capability in cannabis-infused products.

Leading companies such as Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., and others dominate the market. North America stands as the largest region, but the market report also covers regions like Asia-Pacific, South America, and Europe, with specific focus countries including the USA, Canada, and Germany.

The market comprises sales of products like chocolates, drinks, and candies. It represents the revenue enterprises derive from the sale of these goods and services, based on 'factory gate' values, including any related services offered.

Overall, the cannabis-infused products market is set to thrive, propelled by technological innovation, strategic acquisitions, and the expanding footprint of e-commerce, driving broader consumer adoption and acceptance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech and Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Expansion of Edible and Beverage-Based Cannabis Products

4.2.2 Rising Use of Cbd in Wellness Formulations

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Product Standardization and Labeling

4.2.4 Increased Adoption of Advanced Extraction Techniques

4.2.5 Diversification of Product Formats



5. Cannabis-Infused Products Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Medical Users

5.2. Personal Consumers

5.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4. Wellness Brands

5.5. Healthcare Providers



6. Cannabis-Infused Products Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Cannabis-Infused Products PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Cannabis-Infused Products Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Tilray Inc.

Columbia Care Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Eaze Inc.

Pax Labs

Flow Kana Inc.

Kiva Brands Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

Vireo Health International Inc.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

Indus Holdings Inc.

THC Design Inc.

Baked Bros LLC

Vitality CBD Ltd.

