Waste Management and Remediation Services Industry Report 2026-2035: A $1.14 Trillion Market by 2030 Featuring Suez Environnement, Republic Services, Clean Harbors, Covanta, Veolia Environnement

The waste management and remediation services market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, fueled by urbanization-induced waste generation, enhanced municipal waste services, and rising industrial waste output. In 2025, the market size reached $819.26 billion and is projected to grow to $875.61 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The past growth period benefited significantly from advancements in landfill and incineration infrastructure and the early uptake of environmental remediation services. Future prospects look promising, with market size expected to surge to $1.14 trillion in 2030, marking a CAGR of 7%.

Key drivers include stringent regulatory enforcement on waste disposal, increasing investments in the circular economy, smart waste monitoring systems, and growing demand for environmental cleanup services. Major trends anticipated include the adoption of advanced recycling technologies, digital waste tracking systems, remediation automation tools, and a focus on hazardous waste treatment.

The rise in mining activities is a major growth driver for this market, as mining generates substantial waste requiring effective management and remediation. For example, Australia's mining sector saw an increase in businesses from 202 in 2022 to 220 in 2023, underscoring the growing demand for waste management solutions tailored to mining waste.

Leading companies focus on innovative technologies addressing water contamination and regulatory compliance issues, such as PFAS remediation. In July 2025, Crystal Clean launched SAFF10, a versatile PFAS remediation tool using patented technology to remove over 99% of targeted PFAS compounds. This tool supports applications ranging from landfill leachate treatment to industrial effluent management.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the market landscape. In November 2024, Waste Management Inc. acquired Stericycle Inc. for $7.2 billion, enhancing its regulated waste management services and penetrating deeper into healthcare and industrial markets.

Prominent companies in the sector include Suez Environnement SA, Republic Services Inc., Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environnement SA, and more. Growth is geographically diverse, with Western Europe leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific closely following.

The market encompasses revenues from waste collection, treatment, disposal services, and remediation services. The market value is assessed in terms of revenues from goods and services within specified regions, largely driven by consumption rather than production origins.

