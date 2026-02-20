Municipal Solid Waste Management Industry Report 2026-2035: A $150+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Recycling Innovations, Advanced Waste Treatment Technologies and Strengthened Municipal Systems

Key market opportunities include advancing smart waste solutions and efficient collection systems, expanding recycling infrastructure, leveraging digital platforms for waste management, and addressing rising regulatory pressures. Increasing industrialization and urbanization further drive demand for sustainable practices.

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Municipal Solid Waste Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The municipal solid waste management market is experiencing consistent growth, projected to expand from $122.77 billion in 2025 to $128.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. This growth is driven by rising urbanization, increased waste generation, and heightened environmental awareness. Further growth to $150.95 billion is expected by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2%, fueled by investments in smart waste solutions, increased regulatory pressures, and enhanced recycling infrastructure.

Key trends anticipated in upcoming years include a focus on efficient waste recycling solutions and implementing advanced waste collection systems. Expansions in waste treatment technologies and environmentally responsible practices are also on the horizon, bolstering municipal waste management infrastructure.

Industrialization in developing economies significantly contributes to the market expansion, offering effective waste disposal and recycling systems essential for sustainable urban and industrial growth. For instance, Eurostat reported a 0.2% increase in industrial output in the Euro area, while the European Union experienced a 0.1% rise from April to May 2023, illustrating the positive correlation between industrialization and waste management demand.

Prominent companies in the sector are leveraging advanced solutions, such as digital knowledge platforms, to secure a competitive edge. An illustrative initiative is the ASEAN and GIZ collaborative project, launched in March 2023, aiming to optimize waste disposal and recycling processes across the region through the AMUSE project.

Acquisitions remain a strategic move for market leaders, exemplified by Waste Management Inc.'s acquisition of Winters Bros. Waste Systems in July 2024, enhancing its portfolio for sustainable waste solutions. Major market players include GFL Environmental Inc, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, Casella Waste Systems Inc, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Management Inc, SUEZ SA, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, among others.

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was identified as the largest region in the municipal solid waste management market. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA being notable contributors.

The market encompasses various services, including waste-to-energy conversion and public education programs. Revenues generated are based on services offered within specific regions, excluding supply chain resales, with values generally presented in USD. This highlights the substantial economic role and potential of the municipal solid waste management market globally.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
  • Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
  • Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
  • Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
  • Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
  • Increasing Focus on Waste Recycling Solutions
  • Growing Adoption of Efficient Waste Collection Systems
  • Rising Implementation of Waste Treatment Technologies
  • Expansion of Environmentally Responsible Disposal Practices
  • Strengthening Municipal Waste Management Infrastructure

Report Scope:

  • Markets Covered: Recycling, Composting, Incineration, Landfill
  • Waste Types: Paper, Metal, Plastic, Food, Textile, Other
  • Collection Methods: Curbside, Drop-Off, Transfer Stations, Others
  • Applications: Residential, Commercial, Institutional

Companies Featured

  • GFL Environmental Inc
  • Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
  • Casella Waste Systems Inc
  • Veolia Environnement SA
  • Waste Management Inc
  • SUEZ SA
  • Remondis AG & Co. Kg
  • Republic Services Inc
  • Waste Connections Inc
  • Renewi plc
  • Biffa Plc
  • Recology Inc
  • WIN Waste Innovations Holdings Inc
  • Keppel Seghers
  • Bingo Industries Limited
  • Anaergia Inc
  • E.L.Harvey & Sons
  • C&S Waste Solutions
  • California Waste Solutions Inc
  • OMNI Conversion Technologies Inc

