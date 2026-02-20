Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Report 2026-2035: A $1.58 Billion Market by 2030 with Carta, eFront, DealCloud, and Allvue Systems Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Venture Capital (VC) Management Software market is experiencing significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $0.93 billion in 2025 to $1.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 11.4%. This upward trend is driven by increased venture capital activity, expansion of startup ecosystems, and the growing complexity of fund structures.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach $1.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.1%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of AI-powered insights, demand for ESG and impact monitoring tools, and the expansion of cross-border investments. The next few years will likely see an increase in data-driven deal sourcing tools, the adoption of cloud-based VC platforms, and advancements in automated fund administration solutions.

The proliferation of startups is a crucial factor underpinning market expansion. Fuelled by easier capital access through venture capital, angel investors, and crowdfunding platforms, startups are using venture capital management software to streamline operations, effectively manage investor communications, and focus on growth. A report by Startups.co.uk highlighted a 19.5% rise in new businesses in 2023, underscoring the vitality of the startup ecosystem.

Cloud-based solutions are pivotal in the evolution of VC management software. With their scalability and real-time data access capabilities, these solutions enhance collaboration across stakeholders. Eurostat reported that 45.2% of EU enterprises purchased cloud services in 2023, emphasizing the shift towards cloud ecosystems.

In strategic developments, Allvue Systems LLC's acquisition of PFA Solutions in December 2024 will expand its offerings by integrating PFA's specialized products into its platform, enhancing capabilities in performance analytics and compensation workflows.

Leading the market are significant players such as Carta Inc., eFront S.A., DealCloud LLC, and Allvue Systems Holdings Inc., among others. These companies are driving innovations in VC management through comprehensive solutions that include deal sourcing and fund accounting.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, with countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Data-Driven Deal Sourcing Tools

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Vc Platforms

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Portfolio Analytics Dashboards

4.2.4 Expansion of Automated Fund Administration Solutions

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Investor Transparency



5. Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Venture Capital Firms

5.2 Early-Stage Venture Capital Firms

5.3 Growth-Stage Venture Capital Firms

5.4 Corporate Venture Capital Firms

5.5 Private Equity Firms



6. Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Customer Relationship Management, Fund Management, Investor and Investment Management, Special Purpose Vehicle Management, Portfolio Monitoring

9.2. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Segmentation by Software Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based Solutions, on-Premise Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

9.3. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Segmentation by Pricing Model, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Subscription-Based Pricing, One-Time Purchase, Freemium Model, Tiered Pricing Model

9.4. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.5. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Venture Capital Firms, Early-Stage Venture Capital Firms, Growth-Stage Venture Capital Firms, Corporate Venture Capital Firms, Private Equity Firms, Family Offices, Investment Advisors

9.6. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Customer Relationship Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Deal Sourcing Tools, Contact Management, Communication Tracking, Pipeline Management, Relationship Intelligence Analytics

9.7. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fund Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fund Accounting Software, Capital Call and Distribution Management, Fund Performance Tracking, Compliance and Regulatory Reporting, Cash Flow Forecasting Tools

9.8. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Investor and Investment Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Investor Onboarding and KYC, LP Portal Solutions, Investment Tracking and Valuation, Document Management, Investor Reporting and Communication

9.9. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Special Purpose Vehicle Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

SPV Formation Automation, SPV Accounting and Tax Compliance, Investor Subscription Management, Waterfall and Distribution Calculations, Cap Table Management for SPVs

9.10. Global Venture Capital (VC) Management Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Portfolio Monitoring, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Portfolio Performance Analytics, KPI and Metric Tracking, Scenario and Exit Modeling Tools, ESG and Impact Monitoring, Data Aggregation and Reporting Tools



Companies Featured

Carta Inc.

eFront S.A.

DealCloud LLC

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc.

Affinity Inc.

Edda

Altvia Solutions LLC

Vestberry s.r.o.

4Degrees Inc.

Zapflow Oy

Visible.vc Inc.

Totem.vc

Standard Metrics Inc.

Seraf LLC

Rundit Oy

Kushim Inc.

Fundwave Pte. Ltd.

Dealroom.co B.V.

Aumni Inc.

Altvia Solutions LLC

