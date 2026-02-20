Digital Culture Group Launches “The Forward 30,” Honoring Marketing & Advertising Leaders Shaping the Industry’s Future

Inaugural recognition celebrates executives advancing culture-first, data-driven leadership and redefining how brands drive relevance and growth





ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Culture Group (DCG) , the award-winning ad tech innovator redefining how advertisers and agencies engage modern audiences, today announced the launch of The Forward 30, an inaugural recognition honoring marketing, media and advertising leaders driving innovation through cultural intelligence and measurable impact.

“Marketing has entered a new era,” said Crystal Foote, Founder and Head of Partnerships at Digital Culture Group. “The leaders recognized in The Forward 30 understand that relevance doesn’t come from impressions — it comes from understanding behavior, motivation and market dynamics. They are bringing brands into the modern era by replacing assumptions with insight and building strategies that are more effective, more resonant and more inclusive.”

The Forward 30 celebrates leaders who translate real-world audience behaviors, values and market moments into strategies that drive business results. At a time when status personas and outdated playbooks no longer reflect how consumers engage, honorees reflect a new standard — grounded in live behaviors, contextual insight and cultural fluency.

The Forward 30 Leaders Recognized for Cultural Intelligence, Innovation and Business Impact

Cultural intelligence as a leadership mandate: Honorees demonstrate that understanding audience motivation, identity and lived experience is not optional – it is foundational to performance, brand growth and long-term relevance.

Honorees demonstrate that understanding audience motivation, identity and lived experience is not optional – it is foundational to performance, brand growth and long-term relevance. Market signals over static segmentation: Forward 30 leaders build strategies informed by live behaviors, timing, contextual insight and real-world intent signals rather than relying on fixed personas or legacy frameworks.

Forward 30 leaders build strategies informed by live behaviors, timing, contextual insight and real-world intent signals rather than relying on fixed personas or legacy frameworks. Innovation with accountability: Recipients deliver measurable growth while advancing equity, expanding access and raising industry standards – proving that business impact and responsible leadership are not mutually exclusive.



“Advancing the industry means using my influence to push media and marketing beyond legacy norms toward more equitable, accountable and future-ready practices,” said Brianne Boles-Marshall, responsible media, General Motors, one of The Forward 30 honorees. “It’s about building systems that reward innovation, broaden access for underrepresented partners and align investment with real business and societal impact. Ultimately, it means leaving the industry stronger, fairer and more sustainable than I found it.”

The Inaugural Forward 30 Honorees

Adrianne Smith, Chief Inclusion and Impact Officer, FleishmanHillard

Chief Inclusion and Impact Officer, FleishmanHillard Alexandra McGinn , VP, Integrated Investment, Horizon Media

, VP, Integrated Investment, Horizon Media Alana White , Founder, The Mighty Media Shop

, Founder, The Mighty Media Shop Andrea Camacho-Bautista , Senior Media Strategist, Good Media Ideas

, Senior Media Strategist, Good Media Ideas Angelo Keeling , Purchasing Manager, Procter & Gamble

, Purchasing Manager, Procter & Gamble Atiya Dorn, Director, Digital Marketing, National Pork Board

Digital Marketing, National Pork Board Brian McCallum , EVP, Brand Experience (TCCC), Hydration, Tea & Coffee, Publicis Collective

, EVP, Brand Experience (TCCC), Hydration, Tea & Coffee, Publicis Collective Brianne Boles-Marshall, Responsible Media, General Motors

Responsible Media, General Motors Brooke MacLean , CEO, Marketwake

, CEO, Marketwake Candii Witchard, Director of Performance Marketing – Head of Media, Herschend Entertainment

Director of Performance Marketing – Head of Media, Herschend Entertainment Carlton Njoku, Director, Future of Multicultural, Horizon Media

Director, Future of Multicultural, Horizon Media Carol Frazer Haynesworth , Award-winning Marketing, Advertising and Social Impact Executive

, Award-winning Marketing, Advertising and Social Impact Executive Channing Martin , Former Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer, Interpublic Group

, Former Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer, Interpublic Group Chelsea Jackson , SVP of Investment, Publicis Collective

, SVP of Investment, Publicis Collective Christina Summers, Director, Multicultural Brand Experience, Publicis Collective

Director, Multicultural Brand Experience, Publicis Collective Courtney McAuslan , Senior Manager Paid Media Strategy - Penguin Young Readers, Penguin Random House

, Senior Manager Paid Media Strategy - Penguin Young Readers, Penguin Random House Cynthia Morgan Jenkins , Managing Partner - Responsible Investment, WPP Media

, Managing Partner - Responsible Investment, WPP Media Dia Simms, Co-Founder and Board Chair, Pronghorn

Co-Founder and Board Chair, Pronghorn Dr. Alvin Glay, Chief Strategy Officer, Response Media

Chief Strategy Officer, Response Media Ericka Pittman , Managing Director, Epitome Solutions

, Managing Director, Epitome Solutions Janis Middleton , Chief Inclusion Officer - 22Squared and Trade School / Founder of First, Not Only Network

, Chief Inclusion Officer - 22Squared and Trade School / Founder of First, Not Only Network Justin Rivera, VP, Managing Director - Horizon Future of Multicultural, Horizon Media

VP, Managing Director - Horizon Future of Multicultural, Horizon Media Justina Santiago , Multicultural Director of Investment, Publicis Collective

, Multicultural Director of Investment, Publicis Collective Kimberly Brown Oredugba , President, Advisory MediaLink / UTA

, President, Advisory MediaLink / UTA Lauren Anselmo , Group Director Paid Media, Moroch Digital Solutions

, Group Director Paid Media, Moroch Digital Solutions Lety Flores , Associate Director Paid Media Strategy - Penguin Publishing Group, Penguin Random House

, Associate Director Paid Media Strategy - Penguin Publishing Group, Penguin Random House Lynnwood Bibbens , CEO & Founder, ReachTV

, CEO & Founder, ReachTV Stephanie Eaddy, Sr. Director - Cultural Marketing, North America, The Coca-Cola Company

Sr. Director - Cultural Marketing, North America, The Coca-Cola Company Tiffany Murphy, CEO, The Culture Equity

CEO, The Culture Equity Tiffany Wade , Media Director, Hunterblu

, Media Director, Hunterblu Whitnney Dihmes Arzola, Director - Horizon Futures Multicultural, Horizon Media

Director - Horizon Futures Multicultural, Horizon Media Zaneta Reid, Managing Director, Crossmedia

By convening and elevating these leaders, DCG strengthens its position at the center of conversations about how audience understanding translates into sustained business outcomes. The Forward 30 directly supports Digital Culture Group’s mission to move advertising forward by harnessing real-world audience insight, technology and cultural intelligence — reinforcing its commitment to culture-first innovation and measurable growth.

The full list of The Forward 30 honorees is available at https://www.digitalculture.group/the-forward-30

About Digital Culture Group (DCG)

Digital Culture Group is an NMSDC and WBENC-certified ad tech company powering authentic audience connections through data, AI, culture, and innovation. We help advertisers and agencies uncover untapped insights, craft resonant strategies, and activate media that delivers lasting impact. Our evolving platform is built by bold thinkers and driven by an audience-first approach, fusing emotional intelligence with data precision to navigate an increasingly complex digital world. From enterprise brands to emerging disruptors, we deliver big-picture thinking and measurable results at every stage. Get in touch to learn more at hello@digitalculture.group .

