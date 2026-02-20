Facility Management Services Industry Report 2026-2035: A $3.55 Trillion Market by 2030 with ISS A/S, Sodexo S.A., Aramark, ABM Industries Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The facility management services market is experiencing significant expansion, with expectations to grow from $1.97 trillion in 2025 to $3.55 trillion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 12.4%. This surge is driven by the increasing complexity of commercial infrastructures and a sharp rise in the outsourcing of non-core operations. The sector is benefiting from the growing demand for smart building ecosystems and heightened focus on sustainability management, which have become pivotal in the modern landscape of facility operations.

The market is also fueled by a concerted move towards integrated facility management solutions and the use of technology-enabled monitoring systems. These developments align with the broader trend of smart city initiatives worldwide. As governments amplify efforts towards smart urban development, the integration of advanced facility management solutions becomes crucial in optimizing operations through IoT, big data, and intelligent applications. Notably, a report by the Institute of the Americas projects smart city spending to have surpassed $190 billion by the end of 2023.

Key players in the industry, such as CBRE Group Inc., are actively expanding service offerings to enhance operational efficiency. In February 2024, CBRE acquired J&J Worldwide Services for approximately $800 million, a move aimed at reinforcing its facilities management capabilities for government clients. Facility management apps and digital platforms are central to these advancements, offering real-time asset tracking and maintenance solutions, thereby streamlining workflows and optimizing resource utilization. For instance, Facility Vitals Software Inc. launched a new platform in 2023 to modernize facility management operations, significantly enhancing productivity and service quality.

Leading companies in the facility management services market include ISS A/S, Sodexo S.A., ABM Industries Incorporated, among others. The market spans several regions, with North America being the largest in 2025. It is set to expand across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Countries actively contributing to this market growth encompass China, India, the USA, and the UK.

The facility management services market includes revenue earned from operations, security, and environmental management, along with property management and maintenance planning. These contributions improve efficiency and sustainability in commercial operations, reflecting a comprehensive evolution towards advanced facility management practices globally.

Scope of the Report

Market Characteristics: Examines market-defining features, major product innovations, and services.

Examines market-defining features, major product innovations, and services. Supply Chain Analysis: Assess the value chain, including key resources and suppliers.

Assess the value chain, including key resources and suppliers. Trends and Strategies: Explore emerging technology trends like digital transformation and sustainability, offering competitive differentiation strategies.

Explore emerging technology trends like digital transformation and sustainability, offering competitive differentiation strategies. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Analyze regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth.

Analyze regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth. Market Size: Details on market size with historical growth and future forecasts considering current technological and geopolitical influences.

Details on market size with historical growth and future forecasts considering current technological and geopolitical influences. TAM Analysis: Define and evaluate market potential comparing it to current market conditions, offering growth strategies.

Define and evaluate market potential comparing it to current market conditions, offering growth strategies. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative scoring framework to gauge market dynamics and strategic opportunities.

Quantitative scoring framework to gauge market dynamics and strategic opportunities. Market Segmentation: Breakdown into submarkets, offering detailed regional and country-specific insights.

Breakdown into submarkets, offering detailed regional and country-specific insights. Competitive Landscape: Overview of market competition, shares, and key financial deals shaping the industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.22 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.55 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ISS A/S

Sodexo S.A.

ABM Industries Incorporated

Mitie Group plc

Apleona GmbH

OCS Group Limited

Serco Group plc

Atalian Servest Limited

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group PLC

BVG India Limited

Quess Corp Limited

SIS Limited

Knight Facilities Management Limited

G4S Secure Solutions Limited

VINCI Facilities Limited

Amey plc

Spotless Group Holdings Limited

OCS Group India Private Limited

Interserve Group Limited

