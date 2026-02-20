Real World Data (RWD) Market Research Report 2026-2035: A $4.2+ Billion Market by 2030, Drioven by Electronic Health Record Adoption, AI-driven Analytics, Personalized Medicine, and Value-based Care

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real World Data (RWD) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The real-world data (RWD) market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with projections showing an increase from $2.01 billion in 2025 to $2.34 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 16.1%. This growth is driven by increasing electronic health record adoption, expanding healthcare digitization initiatives, demand for post-market drug surveillance, and enhanced use of claims and registry data. The historic growth highlights the early integration of observational studies in healthcare research.

Looking ahead to 2030, the RWD market is expected to grow to $4.21 billion at a CAGR of 15.8%. Key drivers for this forecast period growth include regulatory acceptance of real-world evidence, a focus on personalized medicine, advancements in AI-driven healthcare analytics, and investments in digital health infrastructure. Trends shaping the market include the integration of multi-source healthcare datasets, wearable tech data utilization, and the development of advanced analytics platforms, emphasizing data standardization and interoperability.

The rise of electronic health records is a significant factor contributing to the RWD market's expansion. These records offer digital access to patient medical histories, improving real-time data use and reducing errors. For instance, by November 2023, 90% of NHS hospital trusts in the UK had implemented an Electronic Patient Record system, surpassing national adoption targets. Real-world data complements these systems by providing insights into patient outcomes, fostering more personalized, evidence-based care.

Innovation in data solutions is a priority among leading RWD companies. They focus on developing integrated, analysis-ready datasets that streamline evidence generation and expedite clinical decision-making. In January 2025, Carelon Research, Inc. launched Carelon Real World Data, an innovative dataset merging closed claims and electronic health records to deliver comprehensive patient, provider, and payer insights. This dataset also includes detailed oncology, lab results, and social determinants data, tailored for diverse research needs across therapeutic areas.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the RWD landscape. In December 2023, BC Platforms, a Finnish company, acquired Medexprim to enhance its capabilities, particularly in clinical imaging, supporting multi-modal healthcare data solutions for research and innovation. Medexprim, a French company, specializes in real-world data and evidence solutions.

Prominent companies in the RWD market include Oracle Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., ICON PLC, and Syneos Health Inc., among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Key regions covered in market analyses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, with countries like the USA, UK, China, and Japan being significant contributors.

The RWD market encompasses revenue from services such as data collection, aggregation, integration, analytics, and monitoring. The market value represents the revenue generated from these services, excluding resales along the supply chain. This growth, bolstered by tech advancements and regulatory support, underscores the RWD market's critical role in modern healthcare solutions.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global



