Food Supplements Market Report 2026-2035: A $409.96 Billion Industry by 2030 with Archer-Daniels-Midland, Bayer, Glanbia, Herbalife Nutrition, and Amway Leading

The global food supplements market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding from $238.54 billion in 2025 to $266.4 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 11.7%. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $409.96 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. This trend is fueled by increased health awareness, the rise of personalized supplementation, and the expansion of online sales channels. Key factors influencing this growth include a growing interest in gut and mental health, regulatory standardization, and a surge in fitness and wellness trends.

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is pivotal in driving market growth. With easier access to digital health information, individuals are making informed lifestyle choices that prioritize well-being. This shift is evident as a report from the International Food Information Council highlighted that in 2023, 54% of American adults followed specific diets, with high-protein and mindful eating among the most popular. Food supplements thus cater to the growing demand for essential nutrients that support overall wellness.

Market leaders such as Bioniq are spearheading innovation with products like the 'Build Your Own' platform, which allows users to craft supplements tailored to their unique health requirements, leveraging AI-driven recommendations. Bioniq's strategy marks a significant step in delivering customized nutrition solutions with high bioavailability.

In a strategic move to bolster regional presence, Seaya Andromeda acquired a majority stake in Baia Food in April 2025. The acquisition aims to transform Baia Food's business model from online-only to a robust multi-channel approach, enhancing its footprint in the European market, particularly in pharmacy and retail distribution.

Leading companies in the industry include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bayer AG, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., and Amway Corporation, among others. Each is focused on developing advanced, personalized products to meet diverse consumer needs.

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market segment in 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Key markets include China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations. Concurrently, Europe and North America remain significant markets, driven by evolving health trends.

The sector's offerings encompass a range of products such as nucleotide supplements, fatty acids, protein supplements, antioxidants, and fiber supplements. Market valuations account for the 'factory gate' values, which include the value of goods sold directly by manufacturers.

The food supplements market's dynamic landscape is characterized by a shift towards immunity-boosting products, novel formats like gummies, and clean-label ingredients. As consumers lean into preventive healthcare, the industry is poised to expand its reach and impact in the global wellness economy.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $266.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $409.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global



