Cannabis Vaporizers Market Analysis Report 2026: Greenlane, Pax Labs, Firefly Vapor, Storz & Bickel, and Cloudious9 Lead the 6.58 Billion Market - Long-term Forecast to 2030 and 2035

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Vaporizers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cannabis vaporizers market has witnessed rapid growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. As of 2025, the market was valued at $5.76 billion, with expectations to reach $6.58 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. By 2030, the market is anticipated to expand further to $11.27 billion. This growth is driven by the legalization of recreational cannabis, rising demand for high-quality vaporizer devices, and the expansion of online cannabis sales. Consumer interest in health-conscious and smoke-free consumption methods is fueling this increase.

Emergent trends in the cannabis vaporizers market include the growing popularity of portable and oil vaporizers, demand for precise temperature controls, and the increased use of medical cannabis. Enhanced device safety and innovative designs are also shaping the industry's evolution. The shift towards e-commerce platforms has significantly influenced the market's expansion as well, offering global reach and convenience for both consumers and vendors. For instance, US retail e-commerce sales reached $289.2 billion in early 2024, an indication of this trend.

Key market players, such as AVEO Vapor Device, are focusing on environmental concerns by introducing products like biodegradable cannabis vape pens. These pens, constructed from hemp-reinforced plastics, are designed to decompose faster than traditional models, minimizing environmental impact. The URTHC vape pen, for instance, introduces an eco-friendly design with features facilitating recycling and efficient use.

A notable industry development includes Vassar Wellness Enterprises LLC's acquisition of Final Bell Canada Inc. in September 2024. This acquisition enhances Vassar Wellness's service offerings by incorporating the sophisticated vaporization technology expertise of Final Bell Canada.

The major companies leading the charge in the cannabis vaporizers market include Greenlane Holdings Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Firefly Vapor LLC, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, Cloudious9 Inc., and many others. These companies are pivotal in driving innovation and competition in the industry.

Geographically, North America spearheaded the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth. The market scope includes several regions like Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Major countries involved are the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Brazil, and Japan among others.

The market's product offerings span vaporizer pens, dry herb vaporizers, hybrid devices, and essential accessories. The described market values account for factory gate prices, covering the revenue from manufacturers to end customers, inclusive of related services provided by manufacturers. This report underscores the dynamic growth and potential of the cannabis vaporizers market as it adapts to consumer preferences and regulatory landscapes.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Cannabis Vaporizers Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Cannabis Vaporizers Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Portable Vaporizers

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Precise Temperature Control

4.2.3 Growing Preference for Oil and Wax Vaporizers

4.2.4 Expansion of Medical Cannabis Usage

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Device Safety and Design



5. Cannabis Vaporizers Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 E-Commerce Websites

5.2 Company-Owned Websites

5.3 Hypermarkets

5.4 Supermarkets

5.5 Specialty Stores



6. Cannabis Vaporizers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Cannabis Vaporizers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Cannabis Vaporizers Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Portable, Tabletop

9.2. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Segmentation by Ingredients, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Herbs, Oils, Cannabis Wax

9.3. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Segmentation by Heating Method, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Conduction, Convection

9.4. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Segmentation by Purpose, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Medical Purpose, Recreational Purpose

9.5. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Portable, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Battery-Powered Portable Vaporizers, Pen-Style Portable Vaporizers, Pocket-Sized Vaporizers, Hybrid Portable Vaporizers

9.6. Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Tabletop, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Desktop Vaporizers With Convection Heating, Desktop Vaporizers With Conduction Heating, Multi-User Tabletop Vaporizers, High-Performance Tabletop Vaporizers

Companies Featured

Greenlane Holdings Inc.

Pax Labs Inc.

Leafly LLC

Firefly Vapor LLC

Boundless Technology LLC

Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG

Arizer Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Smiss Technology Co. Ltd.

Cloudious9 Inc.

Dr. Dabber Inc.

Grenco Science Inc.

Haze Technologies LLC

KandyPens LLC

Sutra Vape Inc.

Topgreen Technology Co. Ltd

Vaporbrothers Inc.

Vuber Technologies LLC

E-Toke LLC

Pulsar Vaporizers LLC

Atmos Nation LLC

Bong Vaporizer Co. LLC

Herbalizer Inc.

Nugget Vaporizer Co. Inc.

ZenPen LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6lpd2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment