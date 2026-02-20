Credit Risk Management Services Research Report 2026-2035: A $16.48 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Real-time Risk Monitoring, AI-driven Analytics, and Cloud-based Services

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Risk Management Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The credit risk management services market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $9.15 billion in 2025 to $10.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%. This expansion is driven by rising lending activities, complex credit portfolios, and adoption of quantitative risk frameworks, alongside increased enterprise risk management practices and regulatory scrutiny over credit exposure. Forecasts indicate the market size will reach $16.48 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.4%.

The "Credit Risk Management Services Market Global Report 2026" serves as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management striving to understand the evolving landscape. As the market undergoes a robust growth trajectory, this report provides valuable insights into the trends poised to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Contributing factors include heightened demand for real-time risk monitoring, AI-driven risk analytics investments, expanded integrated risk management platforms, proactive default prevention, and increased outsourcing of credit risk services. Trends for the future encompass advanced credit risk modeling techniques and adoption of cloud-based services, integration of portfolio analytics, regulatory compliance support services, and focus on early default detection.

The rapid growth of the banking sector plays a crucial role in this market's expansion, facilitated by greater financial inclusion and accessibility to banking services. Credit risk management tools enhance lending accuracy and reduce default risks by early identification of high-risk borrowers, which bolsters financial stability. For instance, the rise in digital-only bank accounts from 24% in 2023 to 36% in 2024 highlights this growth. Consequently, the banking sector's expansion accelerates the demand for credit risk management services.

Industry leaders are advancing AI-powered solutions to augment credit evaluations' speed and accuracy. A notable example is martini.ai's launch of Financials Agent, an AI-driven tool for credit risk analysis, enabling financial professionals to assess company financial health by processing documents like 10-K filings for real-time risk reports. This facilitates rapid identification of issues and streamlines evaluations by enhancing precision and allowing input adjustments.

In January 2025, Aon plc partnered strategically with Moody's Ratings to integrate services, enhancing credit risk management capabilities by combining Aon's analytics with Moody's credit assessment expertise. Moody's Ratings is renowned for credit rating and risk analytics specialties.

Prominent companies in this market include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Experian plc, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Moody's Analytics, TransUnion LLC, Equifax Inc., Finastra US Inc., IBM Corporation, Wolters Kluwer NV, Provenir, Credit Benchmark, RiskMetrics Group, AxiomSL, Protecht Group, RiskSpan, CreditRiskMonitor, CreditSights, Numerix, HighRadius, Esker, Quantifi, NICE Actimize, LogicManager.

The market's revenue encompasses income from portfolio management, fraud detection, stress testing, credit assessment, risk modeling and analytics, regulatory compliance support, and credit risk mitigation strategy development. It includes the value of goods and services offered to entities or end consumers, excluding resales in the supply chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Credit Risk Management Services Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation



3. Credit Risk Management Services Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Credit Risk Modeling Techniques

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Risk Management Services

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Portfolio Analytics Platforms

4.2.4 Expansion of Regulatory Compliance Support Services

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Early Default Detection



5. Credit Risk Management Services Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance Providers

5.2 Retail Enterprises

5.3 Healthcare Organizations

5.4 Manufacturing Companies

5.5 Investment Firms



6. Credit Risk Management Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Credit Risk Management Services Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Credit Risk Management Services PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market Size, Comparisons, and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Credit Risk Management Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Credit Risk Management Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Credit Risk Management Services Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Credit Risk Management Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Risk Assessment Services, Credit Scoring and Reporting, Portfolio Management and Analysis, Regulatory Compliance Services, Consulting Services, Software Solutions

9.2. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.3. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud

9.4. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Risk Assessment Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Genetic Risk Evaluation, Comorbidity Screening, Immunological Profiling, Infection Risk Monitoring, Organ Function Testing

9.6. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Credit Scoring and Reporting, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Disease Activity Scoring, Renal Involvement Indexing, Pulmonary Damage Reporting, Treatment Adherence Reporting, Quality-of-Life Indexing

9.7. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Portfolio Management and Analysis, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Drug Regimen Optimization, Combination Therapy Analysis, Biologic and Non-Biologic Treatment Assessment, Cost-Effectiveness Analysis, Long-Term Outcome Tracking

9.8. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Regulatory Compliance Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Food and Drug Administration or European Medicines Agency Therapy Approvals Assistance, Pharmacovigilance and Reporting, Clinical Trial Regulatory Consulting, Post-Marketing Surveillance Compliance, Health Authority Documentation

9.9. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Consulting Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Clinical Pathway Design, Hospital and Provider Training, Patient Education and Engagement Strategies, Market Access Consulting, Value-Based Care Strategy Development

9.10. Global Credit Risk Management Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software Solutions, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Electronic Health Record Integration Tools, Clinical Decision Support Systems, Remote Monitoring and Telehealth Apps, Treatment Outcome Analytics Platforms, Artificial Intelligence-Driven Diagnostic and Prognostic Tools

Companies Featured

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO

Experian plc

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Moody's Analytics

TransUnion LLC

Equifax Inc.

Finastra US Inc.

IBM Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N V

Provenir

Credit Benchmark

RiskMetrics Group

AxiomSL

Protecht Group

RiskSpan

CreditRiskMonitor

CreditSights

Numerix

HighRadius

Esker

Quantifi

NICE Actimize

LogicManager

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tc9pl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment