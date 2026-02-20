Nicotine Gum Market Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $2.55 Billion Market by 2030 with Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Haleon, Perrigo Co, and Johnson & Johnson Leading

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nicotine Gum Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nicotine gum market has experienced substantial growth, with its size expected to increase from $1.84 billion in 2025 to $1.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $2.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%. This rise can be attributed to extensive public health anti-smoking campaigns, a heightened awareness of smoking-related health risks, and a wider acceptance of nicotine replacement therapy products.

This anticipated growth stems from a greater focus on preventive healthcare, a rising demand for convenient cessation solutions, and the expansion of digital health support programs. Additionally, there's growing regulatory support for harm reduction products and an increase in innovation within nicotine delivery methods. Key trends include enhanced adoption of over-the-counter nicotine therapies and a consumer preference for flavored nicotine gum variants, alongside an expansion of online distribution channels.

Rising tobacco prices further drive the nicotine gum market's growth by providing a cost-effective alternative for quitting smoking. For instance, the average price of a King 20-pack of cigarettes in the UK increased from 1261 pence ($16.48) in 2022 to 1425 pence ($18.63) in 2023. This surge in tobacco prices fuels the demand for nicotine gum as an affordable cessation option.

Leading companies in the market, such as Perrigo Company PLC, have launched innovative products to maintain competitiveness. In May 2023, Perrigo introduced FDA-approved Nicotine Coated Mint Lozenges in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths, enhancing the user experience with improved taste and convenience.

In a strategic move, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories acquired Haleon plc in September 2024 for $597.57 million to strengthen its presence in the consumer healthcare sector, particularly focusing on nicotine replacement therapy. Haleon plc is renowned for producing nicotine gum, further cementing Dr. Reddy's position in the market.

Prominent companies operating in the nicotine gum market include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and British American Tobacco plc, among others. As of 2025, North America was the largest nicotine gum market region, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The market encompasses the sales of regular-strength gums, extra-strength gums, and nicotine polacrilex gum, with values defined as the revenues from goods and services sales within specified markets and geographies. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, incorporating major countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

