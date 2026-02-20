Supplements and Infant Milk Formula for Travel Retail Market Report 2026-2035: Premiumization and Travel-Friendly Nutrition Drive Duty-Free Growth as Traceability and Authentication Strengthen

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supplements and Infant Milk Formula for Travel Retail Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The supplements and infant milk formula travel retail market is experiencing significant growth. Valued at $3.1 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to soar to $3.49 billion by 2026, driven by a robust CAGR of 12.3%. This surge is primarily fuelled by increased international air travel, a thriving duty-free retail network, heightened demand for infant nutrition, and consumer confidence in branded supplements.

Looking forward, the market is poised for further expansion, with projections indicating it will reach $5.3 billion by 2030, exhibiting an 11% CAGR. Key growth drivers include the resurgence of global travel, a greater emphasis on premium travel retail nutrition, and an intensified focus on infant health. The sector is also benefiting from developments in cross-border e-commerce and enhanced regulatory measures governing infant formula.

Market trends reveal a burgeoning demand for travel-friendly nutrition products, the proliferation of premium infant formula offerings, and increased convenience packaging. Duty-free channels are diversifying their product range to include enhancements in product traceability and authentication.

The growing infant population is notably impacting market expansion. Enhanced birth rates and improved infant survival rates spotlight the importance of supplements and infant formulas, delivering essential nutrients critical for young children's growth and development. As per the UK's Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, 83% of infants had their new birth visit within 14 days in 2023-2024, up by 3.1 percentage points from the previous year, underscoring the essential role played by these products.

Major players in the industry, like Else Nutrition, are innovating with non-dairy, plant-based infant formulas to capture the demand for vegan-friendly and allergen-free alternatives. For example, in April 2025, Else Nutrition launched a plant-based follow-on formula in Australia, employing almond, buckwheat, and tapioca while eliminating dairy and soy, targeting clean-label and allergen-sensitive consumer segments.

In July 2023, Bobbie, an organic infant milk formula producer, acquired Nature's One, gaining control over its manufacturing operations to fortify supply chain resilience and increase market capacity. This acquisition underscores the strategic moves by companies to enhance production capabilities and meet growing market demands.

Recognized brands, including Nestle S.A., Wyeth Nutrition, Bayer AG, and Danone S.A., are key players in this market. Europe emerged as the leader in this sector in 2025, with regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America contributing significantly. The market includes a diverse array of supplement products, and its valuations are based on 'factory gate' values, indicating sales by manufacturers to various stakeholders. Overall, as this market develops, opportunities for new innovations and strategic partnerships will continue to drive growth.



Attachment