Cannabidiol Market Analysis Report 2026-2035: A $62.61 Billion Industry by 2030, Driven by Legalization Trends, Hemp Cultivation Expansion and Advanced Extraction Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabidiol Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cannabidiol market is undergoing remarkable growth and is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. From a market size of $15.44 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to reach $20.34 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7%. Looking ahead, the cannabidiol market is expected to accelerate further, with projections showing an increase to $62.61 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.5%.

This growth is supported by the legalization of medical cannabis in key regions, increasing usage of alternative medicine, enhanced consumer awareness of CBD benefits, the expansion of hemp cultivation, and the availability of advanced CBD extraction technologies.

Several key factors drive this growth, including a growing acceptance of CBD in the healthcare sector, rising investments in cannabinoid research, an expansion of regulated CBD retail channels, and a burgeoning demand for plant-based therapeutics. The market is witnessing trends such as increased adoption of CBD-based therapeutics, heightened demand for wellness products, application in personal care items, expansion of pharmaceutical-grade CBD products, and stringent regulatory compliance.

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders significantly propels the cannabidiol market's growth, with CBD increasingly used to manage conditions affecting the central nervous system. For instance, with the anticipated rise in Alzheimer's dementia cases, the demand for cannabidiol as a potential therapeutic option is set to increase considerably.

Prominent players within the industry focus on innovation, particularly in developing epilepsy therapeutics to improve seizure management. A noteworthy development occurred in January 2024 when Akumentis Healthcare Ltd. launched Clasepi, a DCGI-approved CBD-based medication for seizures related to specific syndromes. This product exemplifies the industry's move towards enhancing patient outcomes through advanced therapeutics.

Leading companies in the cannabidiol market include Endoca BV, Cannoid LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Folium Biosciences, Elixinol Global Limited, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, and several others, each contributing to the market's vibrancy and growth. In April 2025, Xebra Brands Ltd. completed a strategic acquisition of BSK Holdings Inc., aiming to strengthen its presence in the North American CBD market. This acquisition is a testament to the competitive dynamics within the sector, with companies seeking to expand their reach in lucrative markets.

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. The geography covered includes various significant regions and countries, illustrating the market's expansive global footprint.

The cannabidiol market comprises the sales of full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate products. This market evaluates the factory gate values of cannabidiol goods, reflecting the manufacturers' price points, whether sold to distributors or directly to consumers. Revenues include sales, grants, or donations within the market, addressing services related to these products, highlighting the economic importance and potential of the cannabidiol sector.

Strategic Insights:

Market characteristics: Defines market dynamics, product and service offerings, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis: Outlines value chain components, resource allocation, and supplier competition.

Emerging trends: Examines the impact of digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovations.

Regulatory landscape: Evaluates frameworks, bodies, policies, and investment trends that influence industry growth.

Major players such as Endoca BV, Cannoid LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Folium Biosciences, and others across various regions, like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, are analyzed for their market impact.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Increasing Adoption of Cbd-Based Therapeutics

Rising Demand for Wellness and Nutraceutical Products

Growing Use in Personal Care Formulations

Expansion of Pharmaceutical-Grade Cbd Products

Enhanced Focus on Regulatory Compliance

Companies Featured

Endoca BV

Cannoid LLC

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Folium Biosciences

Elixinol Global Limited

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

Canopy Growth Corp.

CV Sciences Inc.

Medterra LLC

Cronos Group

CBD American Shaman LLC

Aphria Inc.

Maricann Inc.

Tilray Inc.

Organigram Holding Inc.

CannTrust Holdings Company

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Green Roads

HempMeds PX LLC

Eco Sciences

Bluebird Botanicals

HempFusion Inc.

Kannaway LLC

Lazarus Naturals

Kazmira LLC

HempLife Today LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lymv1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment